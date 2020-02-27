The working title for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has been revealed. The third solo entry for Tom Holland's Peter Parker is set to begin filming this summer and, while the studio is sure to keep the vast majority of details tightly under wraps, some details will make their way out into the world as production gears up. Case in point, we've learned that the production is using a Seinfeld inspired working title, which keeps the tradition alive for this version of the franchise.

According to a new report, Spider-Man 3 will be filming under the working title Serenity Now. This is taken from the classic episode of Seinfeld which aired during the final season and sees Frank Costanza trying to use the phrase as a method to keep from getting angry, which doesn't work as planned. Spider-Man: Homecoming previously used the working title Summer of George, with last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home using The Fall of George. It appears director Jon Watts may have an affection for the Costanza family.

Working titles are often unrevealing. They're instead used to help disguise the movie during filming. The official title for Spider-Man 3 has yet to be revealed, but we likely won't learn what it will be for some time. In any event, this signals that things are moving right along for the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel, which will be picking up in the aftermath of Far From Home. That movie left Peter Parker in a pretty unique and precarious situation, as he was revealed to be Spider-Man by Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson. Save for what happened at the end of Infinity War, it was easily the biggest cliffhanger in the MCU to date.

Little has been revealed, in terms of specifics, about the upcoming sequel. No main villain has been confirmed. All we know for sure is that Peter is going to have his hands full. The most important thing is that this will be taking place in the MCU. Following the release of Far From Home, it looked like Sony and Disney were parting ways over the franchise, which meant Spider-Man would no longer be part of the MCU. So, Spider-Man 3 would have had to distance itself from the larger universe entirely, and the MCU would suddenly and inexplicably be without one of its most notorious heroes.

Luckily, the studios worked things out and Tom Holland will be swinging around the MCU for at least a little while longer. Homecoming and Far From Home were both critically successful and grossed a combined $2 billion at the global box office. Not to mention Holland's appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, which were all tremendously successful as well. Avengers: Endgame, in particular, went on to become the highest-grossing movie in history. Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters on July 21, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Production Weekly.