Alleged Spider-Man: No Way Home crew production wrap gifts seemingly confirm that Andrew Garfield is indeed in the highly anticipated sequel. Rumors have been going around for months about the possible involvement of Garfield and Tobey Maguire, but Marvel Studios has been going out of their way to keep everything under wraps. Tom Holland has even flat out denied that the previous two Peter Parker actors will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home in recent interviews.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home crew wrap gifts have been circulating on social media and they include a t-shirt that features Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suit design, amongst other items. It has not been confirmed if these are the actual wrap gifts from Marvel Studios at this time, so this could be some trolling by Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. If these are official wrap gifts, it's entirely possible that the studio is the one trolling fans who have been chasing the Garfield and Tobey Maguire rumors ever since the cameras started rolling.

The suit in question contains the red piping and blue fingertips from Andrew Garfield's suit in The Amazing Spider-Man. This could be the final confirmation that MCU fans need after learning that Garfield's stunt double was spotted on the Spider-Man: No Way Home set. William Spencer, Garfield's stunt double on both of his outings as Peter Parker, posted an image of himself on the set, along with Tom Holland's stunt double, on social media and then quickly deleted it, which has only thrown more fuel on the rumor fires.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is getting close to wrapping production. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, Tom Holland was asked about those Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield rumors. "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end," Holland said. "So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Marvel Studios may have been keeping the secrets from Holland due to his tendency to spoil things for MCU fans, or the young actor may have finally learned how to keep a poker face during an interview.

While it has yet to be officially confirmed that Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the rumors definitely won't be going away any time soon. As for finding out, the sequel is still on track to hit theaters at the end of this year, so the wait isn't too much longer. Until then, MCU fans will more than likely keep searching for more evidence of multiple Spider-Men showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Sony continues to tease a live-action version of the Spider-Verse. The alleged production wrap gift images were first shared by the Spidey News Twitter account, and you can see them above.