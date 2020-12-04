Zendaya did little to quell the rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man 3 when directly asked about the possibility on Jimmy Kimmel Live. As of now, Zendaya's third Spider-Man movie alongside Tom Holland as the titular web-slinger is in production, but plot details still haven't been revealed. Amid rumors that the movie will introduce a live-action Spider-Verse into the MCU, there has been a lot of fan speculation that Maguire and Garfield could both appear to reprise their roles as Peter Parker from alternate timelines.

In October, Sony Pictures issued a statement vaguely noting that "those rumored castings are not confirmed." Because the studio didn't outright deny that Maguire and Garfield would be in the movie, it remains possible that the two are still in talks to potentially appear. Adding some fuel to the fire is the inclusion of Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange along with Jamie Foxx reprising his role from Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as Electro, albeit as potentially an alternate version of the supervillain.

Interviewing Zendaya Coleman on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel took the opportunity to directly ask one of the sequel's lead stars if the Spider-Verse rumors were true, asking if Spider-Man 3 is called Spider-Man 3 "because of its three Spider-Men."

"I can neither confirm nor deny," Zendaya says after a brief pause. She then comments on the "bubble Thanksgiving" celebration she recently had on the Spider-Man 3 set, and Kimmel tries to get her to slip by asking, "with Spider-Men?" "Yeah, uh, I can't say that," Zendaya responds. "You almost... that was good. That was good."

Taking one more shot at getting Zendaya to crack, Kimmel asks if Maguire had tofurkey for their Thanksgiving celebration, as the previous Spider-Man star is a known vegan. "I have no idea, I really don't," Zendaya says with a shrug.

Maguire was the first actor to portray Peter Parker on the big screen by starring in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002. He'd reprise the role for two sequels in 2004 and 2007 before web-slinging off into the sunset. Garfield would then assume the role when Sony rebooted the movie series in 2012 with The Amazing Spider-Man from director Marc Webb, and he'd get a sequel of his own in 2014 as well before the MCU introduced Tom Holland in the role to reboot the character on the big screen once again.

After appearing in Captain America: Civil War, Holland started leading his own solo movies in 2017 beginning with Spider-Man: Homecoming. The movie also introduced Zendaya as MJ, an alternate take on Peter's girlfriend Mary Jane Watson. Last year, the two reprised their roles in the sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home and both have been spotted on the set of Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta to appear in the roles once again.

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021. The movie stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and, if we're lucky, if just might include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. This news comes to us from Jimmy Kimmel Live.