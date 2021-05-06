Today would be the tenth anniversary of Sam Raimi's Spider-man 4 if the sequel was released when it was first announced. In a tweet posted by Sony Pictures in 2009, the movie was given a release date of May 6, 2011. Ultimately, the movie was scrapped before filming could begin, and fans have spent the past decade wondering what could have been if Tobey Maguire had one last adventure.

Recognizing the unmade movie's would-be tenth anniversary, some fans are expressing sadness over missing out on Spider-Man 4. Accompanied with a GIF of a person lying face down in the rain, one tweet reads, "Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was supposed to release 10 years ago today....."

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was supposed to release 10 years ago today..... pic.twitter.com/aSBqN6OY6O — adrian (@Ayyeeedrian__) May 6, 2021

Posting a GIF of Tobey Maguire crying, another fan laments: "10 years ago today we would have had Spider-Man 4...arguably one of the most successful film franchise in the history of comics...it was supposed to be the best movie...and it was never made."

10 years ago today we would have had Spider-Man 4...arguably one of the most successful film franchise in the history of comics...it was supposed to be the best movie...and it was never made pic.twitter.com/mGTDHqIPWN — Benji (@benji_909) May 6, 2021

"I remember my Dad telling me all about Spider-Man 4 back when I was a kid, and how it was going to feature Vulture and whatnot," says someone else. "Sad we never got to see it."

I remember my Dad telling me all about Spider-Man 4 back when I was a kid, and how it was going to feature Vulture and whatnot. Sad we never got to see it. https://t.co/7IbAPzx6QS — Nicholas (@nicholasA113) May 6, 2021

"Hard to believe that this movie was supposed to come out 10 years ago this day," another fan adds. "I remember I was very disappointed to hear it was canceled in favor of the reboot (TASM) Hopefully those rumours are true about a Spider-Man 4 happening after Doctor Strange 2."

Hard to believe that this movie was supposed to come out 10 years ago this day 😔 I remember I was very disappointed to hear it was canceled in favor of the reboot (TASM)



Hopefully those rumours are true about a Spider-Man 4 happening after Doctor Strange 2 #spiderman4pic.twitter.com/K6RryX35tQ — Gianni Bilgera (@bluewulf100) May 6, 2021

Also hoping to see Spider-Man 4 end up happening for real someday, another fan wrote, "Anyone think there is a possibility following the soon to be success of No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness, that they could open up the multiverse for Raimi's universe and we finally get Spider-Man 4?? Think the age difference from 3 to 4 would be a welcomed dynamic tbh."

Anyone think there is a possibility following the soon to be success of No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness, that they could open up the multiverse for Raimi's universe and we finally get Spider-Man 4?? Think the age difference from 3 to 4 would be a welcomed dynamic tbh — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙮🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ash_Evans97) May 6, 2021

While Spider-Man 3 was not without its criticism when it was released in 2007, the superhero movie was still a tremendous success at the box office. Initially, Sony had planned to bring back Raimi to direct Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire set to return as the titular web-slinger. Unfortunately, the screenplay underwent never-ending rewrites over the next few years, culminating with Sam Raimi departing the project in 2010.

"I wanted to make it great," Raimi later explained in a Reddit Q&A. "I wanted you guys to love it. But I never got it there. So I thought it best that I stopped."

As we know now, we've seen multiple incarnations of Spider-Man in the years since. Andrew Garfield would take over the role in the first reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man, and later reprised the role in a sequel. Tom Holland now plays Peter Parker in the MCU, and his third solo movie in the role, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will be released this year. Both Maguire and Garfield are rumored to make special appearances, while Spider-Man 2's Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2's Electro (Jamie Foxx) are confirmed.

Meanwhile, Sam Raimi has returned to Marvel to helm another superhero sequel. He directed the upcoming movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the original Doctor Strange movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Because that movie also features a multiverse, there's no telling who might be showing up in that story as well. It will be released on March 25, 2022.

The world needs to see the continuation of Sam Raimi's spectacular franchise, if only for the last time... pic.twitter.com/nN5sYQQdol — Lukas A. Soares (@LukasASoaresRM) May 6, 2021

I will never forget what you guys did to my man Sam Raimi. NEVER. pic.twitter.com/OGPmA3onak — memorial (@memorialwhsp) May 6, 2021

Hearing the news about its cancelation broke my 11 year old heart pic.twitter.com/J55YjuOQWC — Omar Rashid (@orashidofficial) May 6, 2021