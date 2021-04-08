Ready your salt servers for this latest rumor, as a new insider report claims that Sony Pictures has reportedly expressed interest in bringing back director Sam Raimi and star Tobey Maguire for Spider-man 4, continuing the franchise they started back in 2002. Now, while this latest Spidey rumor will require a fist full of salt to help it go down, it is worth remembering that, not only is there heavy speculation that Maguire will return to the role for the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that both Marvel and DC are planning on going to some crazy places as they branch out into exploring the multiverse.

The report goes on to state that, for now at least, this is simply an idea that is being considered by Sony and that neither Sam Raimi nor Tobey Maguire have yet discussed the possibility of a fourth movie in their Spider-Man series. The hope though is that Raimi would return to direct, with Maguire suiting up once again, and that Spider-Man 4 would somehow work as a spinoff from whatever takes place in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which, of course, is being helmed by Sam Raimi. As far as ridiculous rumors go, a lot of the pieces do fit together quite nicely.

While it is unknown how much of the MCU would be folded into Spider-Man 4, it is more plausible that the movie would stand alone, much like DC is doing with The Batman and would enable both Raimi and Maguire to continue their respective franchise.

Spider-Man 4 was once on the cards at Sony, with the plan for the movie to follow 2007's Spider-Man 3 and be released on May 6, 2011. Production was started on the sequel, which would have brought back the principal cast including Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson, Rosemary Harris as May Parker, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Sam Raimi was also planning on showcasing the transformation of Dr. Curt Connors into the Lizard, with Dylan Baker set to reprise the role. It was also reported at the time that John Malkovich was in talks to play the Vulture, with Anne Hathaway playing Black Cat. Sadly, Sony cancelled the movie in January 2010, with Raimi never settling on a script he was happy with.

Whether any of these ideas would be carried over into the rumored Spider-Man 4 is unknown, but it could prove interesting should the movie decide to focus on a more aged Spider-Man similarly to how Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse told the story of Peter B. Parker.

Again, this rumor seems to be on the crazier side of cinematic speculation, but with both Marvel and DC looking to move into spin-offs and alternate universes, and with Spider-Man being such hot property, it certainly makes sense that Sony would want to keep doubling-down on the adventures of the popular web-slinger. There are no doubt lots, and lots of Spider-Man fans who would love to see Spider-Man 4, but can Sony really persuade Raimi and Maguire to do it?

As for Spider-Man adventures that we know are actually happening, Tom Holland will reprise the role for Marvel's upcoming MCU sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, No Way Home will throw Peter Parker and his chums into the madness of the multiverse. Spider-Man: No Way Home now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Giant Freakin Robot, who have had much more far-fetched scoops work out in the past.