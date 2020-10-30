Zack Snyder's Justice League actor Ray Porter has joined the fan campaign to see Tobey Maguire return as Peter Parker in Spider-man 4. While we've seen two new actors slinging in to play Spidey on the big screen in the years after Maguire's departure from the role, the original Spider-Man remains a personal favorite for many fans. In a special video message posted to Twitter on behalf of the "Spider-Man 4 Campaign," Porter urges Sony to bring back Maguire for one more sequel of his own.

"Hi, Sony Pictures, this is Ray Porter - Darkseid in Zack Snyder's Justice League - and this is a request from your many, many, many, many fans asking that you please bring back Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4. The fans really, really want it. They were so sad when they heard about the cancelation of Spider-Man 4. They want Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in Spider-Man 4."

Tobey Maguire first began playing Peter Parker in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man, which co-starred Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane Watson. Ahead of its time when it premiered in 2002, the movie was a smash hit at the box office, paving the way for the superhero boom that would dominate the box office for years to come. Maguire would reprise the role in two sequels in 2004 and 2007. At the time, there were plans for Raimi to continue the franchise with Spider-Man 4, but the movie was ultimately shelved before production could begin.

In 2012, Sony rebooted the franchise with The Amazing Spider-Man, replacing Maguire with Andrew Garfield. A sequel released in 2014 would bring back Garfield to play the web-slinger once again. Like Spider-Man 4, there were early plans for Garfield's movie series to continue with another installment. That potential sequel was also dropped when Tom Holland took over the role for the character's introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, resulting in the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming and its 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

At this point, production has begun on a third Spider-Man movie with Holland reprising the role. There have been rumors about Marvel Studios bringing both Maguire and Garfield into Spider-Man 3 by way of a Spider-Verse -- similar to the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -- but those reports were directly denied by Sony Pictures. Potentially, Maguire could also appear in the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will also be directed by Raimi. What the fans seem to want most, however, is for Maguire to get his own solo Spider-Man sequel as opposed to a cameo in the MCU.

Stranger things have happened. For decades, it had seemed very unlikely that Michael Keaton would ever reprise the role of Batman, but he's currently in talks with Warner Bros. and DC to do just that in The Flash. With so much interest from comic book fans in seeing classic superhero characters returning in new movies, it's probably a better time than ever for Maguire fans to campaign for the Spider-Man 4 that they never got. The video of Porter pleading for Sony to make Spider-Man 4 was posted by The Ayer Cut on Twitter.