Why must you play with our hearts so, Andrew Garfield? For the past year, the internet has been abuzz with rumors that the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home might see Tom Holland teaming up with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Men of different realities in an adventure that takes place across the multiverse. A couple of days ago, Garfield repeatedly and emphatically insisted that he was not in the movie. But now, in another interview, the actor has admitted the possibility does exist of him donning the webbed superhero suit again.

"I've heard all the rumors of everything and to be frank, I think it's a really cool idea. But as a fan, just as a pure fan, it's a really cool idea. But yeah, as I've said previously, it's not something that... I hate being given the responsibility of disappointing people. It's not something that I've been asked about or anything like that. But you know, never say never."

What set tongues particularly wagging regarding Garfield's return was when it was announced that Jamie Foxx will be reprising his role as Electro in Spider-Man 3. Foxx played the villain opposite Garfield's Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, so it makes sense that the latter actor would be joining Foxx in Spider-Man 3. But when Garfield was questioned about a possible cameo a few days ago, he vehemently denied any involvement with the project.

"There isn't anything to ruin bro! I have to just quickly cut you off. There's nothing to ruin. Like it's so crazy too. Dude, it's f****** hilarious to me because it's like...I do have this Twitter account and I see like how often Spider-Man is trending and it's people freaking out about a thing and I'm just like...guys, guys guys guys like...I wish I could just be able to speak to everyone and say like, I recommend that you chill. Like listen, I can't speak for anything else but for myself. They might be doing something, but I ain't got a call."

Of course, the rumors surrounding Garfield's cameo in Spider-Man 3 will not die down completely until the movie literally releases and fans can see the finished product for themselves. But in the meantime, Tom Holland has also insisted that neither Garfield nor Maguire are going to show up in the movie, stating, "It would be amazing if they were because they [Marvel] haven't told me that yet, and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end. So, it would be a miracle if they could've kept that from me, but at the moment there is no cameo from the two boys."

So no multiple live-action Spider-Men in the near future, it seems, as much as fans would like the situation with the webbed wall-crawler to be different. Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Tony Revolori, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film arrives in theaters on December 17.