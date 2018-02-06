Sony's upcoming Spider-Man Animated Movie is really starting to take shape, and this could be even better than we previously hoped. It's been revealed that, not only is Peter Parker for sure going to be in the movie, but The Office star John Krasinski is voicing him in what Sony has titled Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. If that's not enough, we also have news that Venom is going to appear in the movie and will be voiced by Tom Hardy, who is playing the character in Sony's live-action Venom movie as well.

The plot of this movie is being kept under wraps, but it's being produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of The LEGO Movie and former directors of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Directors Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey are at the helm. Since the plot is being kept secretive, despite the release of a flashy and stylish teaser trailer last December, it's tough to say how Venom will factor in, but Peter Parker is going to serve as a mentor to Miles Morales in the movie and is described by Miller as the "grownup in the room."

Even though Peter Parker is going to be featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he's not actually going to be the primary focus. Hardcore Marvel fans are finally going to get their wish, as this will be a movie that will feature Miles Morales as the main character. Shameik Moore has been tapped to bring the fan-favorite character to life in the animated Spider-Man movie, which arrives in theaters on December 14, 2018. Even though many have hoped to see Morales show up in a live-action movie, this will have to do for now.

It's been made clear that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won't tie into any of the live-action movies, but the decision to include Tom Hardy's Venom is certainly interesting. Not only because Sony is currently developing their own Spider-Man movie https://movieweb.com/spider-man-animated-movie-poster/spin-off universe, but because Hardy is a very big name and a huge star. He picks his projects very carefully and getting him to agree to voice Venom for this project certainly bodes well for the quality. That still doesn't mean this movie will in any way tie into the live-action Venom movie, which is set for release in October, but it still serves as a pretty unexpected development.

John Krasinski and Tom Hardy join (if this report is true, which it has not been confirmed by Sony yet) a voice cast that also includes Liev Schreiber, Mahershala Ali and Brian Tyree Henry. It was also rumored at one point that Ice Cube was being eyed to play Miles Morales' father, but that hasn't been confirmed. This may be an animated movie, but Sony isn't pulling any punches and they're giving it a proper theatrical release this December. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is something you're going to want to mark down on your calendars, Marvel fans. According to the new report from Fandomwire, Krasinski and Hardy have already been in the studio recording lines for the movie alongside one another.