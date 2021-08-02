Marvel finally released a Spider-Man trailer as part of Spider-Man Day, but unfortunately it was not that elusive No Way Home trailer that everyone was secretly hoping for. Instead we had the unveiling of Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing teased on Marvel's social media accounts. Marvel have made no secret of the fact that they want to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in a big way, with next year set to explode with shows, games, clothing lines and collectibles, but as you would expect fans have been left wondering exactly what is going on after the new teaser trailer dropped.

Spider-Man Day has brought a whole wave of online love for the web-slinging youngster, with fans sharing stories, memories, their best and worst aspects of the Spider-Man universe and movies, as well as pictures of some amazing cosplay outfits, action figure displays and much more, and Marvel clearly knew that was going to happen. So it was that the short and ambiguous teaser arrived, right in the middle of a viral trending of everything Spider-Man related, announcing that next year will be "beyond sensational, beyond spectacular and beyond ultimate" which has just left fans even more hyped for the No Way Home trailer as well as all of these new and unknown related products coming next year.

Kevin Feige recently discussed how much speculation and hype there is around Spider-Man: No Way Home, which includes talk of multiple Spider-Men, multiverse crossovers and so much more. Speaking to ComicBook.com a few months ago, Feige said, "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

He went on to explain, "The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that. It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Marvel have described the events planned for 2022 as "Since Peter Parker's debut in 1962, the world's favorite wall-crawler has inspired millions of Marvel fans through his iconic adventures and stories. Next year, be a part of Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary celebrations all year long!"

There is little doubt that come December, Spider-Man fever will be at its peak, so it couldn't be more appropriate for Spidey to be riding high at the box office as the New Year is ushered in, providing everything goes according to current release plans. There are many MCU projects due to arrive before then, and while there is a huge buzz around the likes of Eternals, Ms Marvel and Hawkeye to name a few, it is Spider-Man: No Way Home that is expected to blow the MCU open in more ways than one.