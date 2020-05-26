We have all, at one time or another, wanted to give in to our fantasies in the hopes that we might emerge as better people. Perhaps even superpowered people. No doubt many of us have stared at a puddle of radioactive waste and wanted to just roll around in it and thereby make temper tantrums even more extreme. Well, it is not a good idea, as three young brothers found out when they coaxed a venomous black widow spider into biting them in the belief that it would give them spider-like powers like the Marvel Cinematic Universe hero, Spider-Man.

The three brothers, who are aged 8, 10, and 12 and who have not been named, were all hospitalized following the incident, and thankfully their conditions have now improved considerably with all three of them having been released and sent home.

The incident occurred in Chayanta, Bolivia, whilst the brothers were watching over their sheep. Their mother was reportedly collecting wood at the time, before finding them crying and taking them to the Chayanta Health Centre where they were given medicine to counteract the spider's venom. The boys are said to have come up with the idea to let the spider bite them due to their love of Marvel hero Spider-Man, which of course features lead character Peter Parker being bitten by a radioactive spider. The bite imbues Parker with various spider-themed superpowers, leading him to become one of the world's most famous superheroes, Spider-Man.

Reportedly the brothers provoked the spider into biting them by poking at it with a stick, and they quickly began to suffer from horrible symptoms of the arachnid's venom. They were taken to a hospital in the town of Llallagua but their condition worsened and they were then transferred to the Children's Hospital in the Bolivian capital La Paz, according to the Head of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, Virgilio Pietro. Luckily, the three brothers were given a serum for the bites and their condition improved, with the boys being released from the hospital five days later.

The case was revealed at a recent press conference, with the Head of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, Virgilio Pietro saying, "for children everything is real, films are real, dreams could be real, and they (children) are the hope of our life".

The black widow spider is not usually aggressive, and although their bites can be deadly they are rarely fatal for humans. Just do not poke at them with a stick, because the likelihood of them giving you superpowers is nil.

