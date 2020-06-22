A stunning new piece of fan art teases what epic battle could occur should the likes of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Mahershala Ali's Blade ever cross-over and come to blows with Tom Hardy's Venom and Jared Leto's Morbius.

"From sketch to finished piece. Spider-Man and Blade Vs Venom and Morbius."

Courtesy of illustrator and concept artist Jackson Caspersz, fans can now catch a glimpse of what such an epic clash would look like should the group of beloved Marvel characters ever meet on the big screen. Looking good enough to be an official piece of concept art, Caspersz has the four characters battle amid soaring debris, as Spider-Man and Blade gain the upper hand over the occasionally villainous anti-heroes Venom and Morbius.

Whether the characters will ever meet in a Song shared universe remains to be seen, but with breadcrumbs already being laid thanks to Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes appearing in the trailer for the upcoming Morbius, it is likely that, at the very least, Jared Leto's vampire, Mahershala Ali's vampire-hunter, and Tom Hardy's gelatinous alien behemoth will eventually cross paths.

With regards to the individual adventures, so far, Mahershala Ali is the only actor attached to the upcoming Blade movie, with the project more than likely still in its early development. The movie is not a part of the MCU's upcoming Phase 4, which has now been pushed back due to the ongoing global situation, giving the studio plenty of time to line everything up. It is believed that Blade will show up somewhere in Phase 5, along with Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, though it is unclear when exactly that will be.

Morbius meanwhile is scheduled to be released on March 19, 2021, delayed from an original July 2020 release date due to current circumstances. Following Jared Leto's Biochemist Michael Morbius, the movie finds Morbius attempting to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. The movie is being directed by Daniel Espinosa and stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson alongside Leto.

The much-anticipated Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, brings back Woody Harrelson as the murderous criminal Cletus Kasady, who appeared in a Venom post-credits scene. Kasady obtains his own symbiote, and together they become the evil supervillain Carnage. The movie is being directed by Andy Serkis from a screenplay by Kelly Marcel, and stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom alongside Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Naomie Harris. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021, delayed from an initial October 2020 release date due to the ongoing global situation.

While it remains unknown whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man will ever meet the rest of the Sony-owned Marvel heroes, his Marvel Cinematic Universe escapades will continue in a third Spider-Man outing.

Originally set for release on July 16, 2021 as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. that entire Phase has had a reshuffle as a result of Black Widow being delayed to November 2020. Now, Spider-Man 3 is set to swing into UK and US cinemas on November 5, 2021. This comes to us from Jackson Caspersz Art.