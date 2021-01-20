Tom Holland's journey in the MCU started with a small appearance in Captain America: Civil War, which later expanded into the standalone Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, followed by his extended appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and then with his return in Avengers: Endgame. He reprised his character in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home and is currently filming the third Spider-Man film. But his journey as the beloved web-slinger wasn't easy- he auditioned for the coveted role for seven long months along with six other actors and spent his free time in nail-biting suspense as Marvel Studios gave him no closure. And when he did land the role, he ended up breaking his computer!

"There's three stages of life-changing. It's weird. The audition process was horrible. It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they don't tell you anything. There was me and six other kids, and [Robert] Downey [Jr.] was there, so we all tested with Downey, which was crazy. It's the best audition I've ever done, him and I were riffing off each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly - you can't improvise. And then, on the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene. We started riffing with each other, and I mean, to sound like a bit of a dick, I rang my mum afterward and was like, 'I think I've got it.'"

Marvel Studios is known for keeping its casting secrets under tight wraps and in case of their vigorous search for the right actor to play Peter Parker, they even refrained from informing those auditioning for the role whether they were anywhere near nabbing it or not. But Tom Holland shares that as he had gotten the chance to perform scenes with Downey as well as a "surreal" fight sequence with Chris Evans during the auditions, it would have been okay even if he hadn't landed the role.

"By that point, it had been an amazing enough of an experience that if I hadn't got the part, I would've felt like I'd at least achieved something to get to that point. I went out to play golf with my dad. I lost and I was upset, and I remember going on my phone and checking Instagram, and Marvel had posted a picture of Spider-Man, of the cartoon. And by this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn't got it, because no one had called me."

At that particular point, Holland was stuck in a rather bad mood despite his earlier brighter outlook and sat down with his computer to check who was chosen to become Spider-Man instead of him.

"I type in 'Marvel.' I've still got the article saved on my computer. It said, 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland.' I broke my computer, because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, 'I got the part! I got the part!' And obviously, that was right about the time when Sony had got hacked, so my brother, Harry, who's quite tech savvy, was like, 'No. There's no way that's real. They would have called you. They've been hacked.' And then the studio called me and gave me the news. It was so bizarre how it happened."

Looks like, someone literally "broke the web." But even after the actor received rave reviews for his perfect portrayal of the "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" in Civil War, post-shooting for the film he was convinced that he was going to be fired. "From the moment of shooting Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me," Holland shared. "I don't know why. 'Civil War' hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone. I can't really explain it. It was awful, but they didn't - obviously. It's been crazy, mate. I've loved every minute of it."

It's safe to say that Tom Holland's future as the webbed superhero is pretty secure as the fourth Spider-man film starring the actor has already been green-lighted even though Spider-man 3 is yet to wrap up its production. Barring any further delays in production, Holland's next Spidey adventure is all set to debut in theatres on December 17, 2021. The news comes to us via Variety.