For the rest of his career, Chris Evans will be known first and foremost as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, one of the three pillars of the MCU and star of some of the most successful blockbusters of all time. But in a recent interview with STYLE, Evans admitted that while growing, there was another Marvel Comics superhero who had his heart.

"I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next."

The appeal of Spider-Man in Evan's life as a young boy is unsurprising. The webbed wall-crawler was specifically created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee to appeal to a younger crowd. Spidey's method of transport is also easily one of the most fun ways for a superhero to get around, somersaulting off of buildings and web swinging and twirling around the city in a breathtaking aerial acrobatic display. But much as Evans loves Spider-Man, he reveals he would not have wanted to play him onscreen.

"I would have hated to wear Spider-Man's mask. I'm very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!"

So things worked out well for the actor. He got to put on a superhero outfit even cooler than Spider-Man's, and then also got to interact with the webbed wall-crawler onscreen in Captain America: Civil War, where the two characters had a brief skirmish that ended in a technical draw.

The Captain America journey in the MCU ended with Avengers: Endgame, and Evans revealed in the same interview that while he appreciates the success his work as the character has had in the past, he believes in keeping his professional success separate from his personal happiness.

"You can't allow your success to define your identity or happiness. You have to keep that separate. Every actor who's struggling at the beginning will tell you about how unpredictable the business is, and you never know whether you're going to get a call-back or whether you're as good as you hope you are."

"There are a lot of very talented actors out there who don't make it. It's a very fragile kind of world. But there's something addictive about acting. When you get into it, really into it, there's no better feeling than that. You feel such a rush when you know you've given a good performance that lives up to your expectations. That's what keeps you going."

The actor can presently be seen in the Apple+ series Defending Jacob, in which he plays the role of an assistant district attorney who finds himself having to defend his 14-year-old son against accusations of manslaughter. The performance of Evans in the lead role in the show has drawn particular praise from critics. This news originated at SCMP.