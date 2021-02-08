Perhaps the most comprehensive collection of Spider-Man memorabilia in the world is going up for sale. Attorney Steve Levine, who has been putting together the collection for decades, has about 17,000 items in total. This includes the rarest of rare comics and much more. Levine is looking to keep the collection together and hopes to sell it all to one buyer. But that buyer will need to have deep pockets, as the collection is expected to fetch millions.

Steve Levine recently launched a website for the auction, which will kick off on Friday. The collection includes every single Spider-Man comic from 1962 to 2002. It also features toys, original art, rarities, oddities and one-of-a-kind items. Even, allegedly, every giveaway that ever involved Spider-Man. Plus, storyboards for James Cameron's Spider-Man movie that never got made. For fans of Spider-Man, this is undoubtedly the holy grail. He also claims to have every Spider-Man appearance, which involved him physically looking through books to ensure that he had, indeed, snatched up every book in which the character appeared. "When I say I have everything, I kinda mean it," he said. Here's what Levine had to say about his desire for the collection to go to a single buyer.

"I want the whole collection to go to one person who is interested in Spider-Man and can maybe do more with it, like Marvel or Disney, Sony. Or just a collector who really loves Spider-Man and has the resources to take what I did to the next level."

Unfortunately, the sale is happening for heartbreaking reasons. Steve Levine was diagnosed with cancer several years ago. The proceeds raised from the auction will go to benefit his family. While no dollar figure has been put forth, the whole lot is expected to fetch a sum in the seven-figure range.

Steve Levine has databased his entire collection and put it on a website. Those interested can look through the entirety of the collection, which is vast and varied. Many of the items, individually, would be treasures for collectors of Marvel memorabilia. As a whole? One could open a museum dedicated to Spider-Man. It is truly something to behold even online. He also wrote a comic book that helps take fans on a journey through the collection.

"I don't want to say I'm a great writer, but I wrote a comic book to highlight some of my more rare stuff, and I think it's funny. I hope you do as well. I'm not the arbiter of what is funny but I am sort of a funny guy. So I wrote the story and Jamie Sullivan did the art. It's a full comic book. I think you'll really enjoy that too."

Spider-Man was created by the great duo of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. First appearing in 1962 in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15, Peter Parker became one of the most important characters in the history of comics. Spider-Man has endured for decades, becoming the subject of a multi-billion dollar movie franchise. Those interested can check out the full details at Spider-Steve-Collection.com.