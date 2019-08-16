Marvel has released a new trailer previewing their new Spider-Man comic book, which comes from J.J. Abrams. The director behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Super 8 co-wrote the upcoming miniseries with his son, Henry Abrams. We first learned about the new book back in June and now, the publisher is pulling back the cover just a bit to give us a glimpse at what the Abrams family has cooked up.

The trailer doesn't give away much in the way of story, but we do see some of the art for the book in motion. It's clear Peter Parker and Mary Jane are going to be put through hell on this one. Much of that thanks to a brand new villain who will be introduced by the name of Cadaverous. We get a great look at the hulking new baddie, who looks utterly menacing, along with his pack of deadly minions. Henry Abrams had this to say about the book.

"Spider-Man, in general, has been one of the most interesting superhero characters to me. How, when he gets stronger, his problems get bigger. So, I think that was a large focus on our series was him as a person, and not just him as a mask. How does he deal with these real issues? It's been a pleasure exploring that."

Everyone had very nice things to say about Sarah Pichelli, who is doing the art for the book. Pichelli has worked with the webslinger in the past, most notably on the Miles Morales version of the character in his early days. Based on what we're seeing in this video, she's done some eye-catching work for this new Spider-Man title.

Few superheroes have a rogues gallery of villains as good as Spider-Man. With that in mind, Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe isn't afraid to hype up Cadaverous in the video. Lowe teased a bit of what to expect from the book, while building up Cadaverous in a big way.

"Cadaverous is one of the most terrifying Spider-Man villains of all time, and that's saying something. Spidey has faced the Green Goblin, Carnage, Venom. And Cadaverous might be even scarier, and a little bit grosser than any of them... He and his minions are terrifying and they do some horrible things to our main characters very early on in the story that are going to be really hard to recover from, if they can. If you know anything about J.J. Abrams, you know that when you start one of his stories, things don't go where you think they're gonna go. Things aren't what they seem. That is definitely true here. We have only shown you the tip of the iceberg."

J.J. Abrams has never tackled a superhero movie before, but he has a knack for reboots. Maybe Abrams and his son can breathe some fresh, new life into the Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation. Spider-Man #1 arrives on September 18 in comic shops or via online retailers. Be sure to check out the new trailer from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel for yourself.