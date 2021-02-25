Finally, Tom Holland has revealed the title for the third Spider-Man film, and this time, he did it officially and not on an Instagram story. The film's titled Spiderman: No Way Home. The title was revealed in a short Instagram video, where the title was written on a whiteboard with other rejected titles around, which included "Homeworlds'' as a potential title. Nevertheless, it's just amazing to finally have the title for the film after what seems to have been ages. But, what next? The road to Spider-Man: No Way Home hasn't been easy for Marvel fans.

After Spider-Man: Far From Home made big at the box-office, the deal between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios regarding the use of Spidey across productions from both studios fell apart, leading Sony to take back Spider-Man with them and officially canceling any future involvement of Holland's Spider-man within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel head Kevin Fiege and Tom Holland addressed this split at the D23 Expo that year. But thanks to a drunken phone call from Holland to Disney CEO Bob Iger led Disney to renegotiate seeing Holland's investment into the role and the growing significance of his portrayal among MCU fans. Eventually, the third film was green-lit.

Now, according to Tom Holland, both Sony and Marvel will continue to collaborate on Spider-Man films even in the future. In an interview Tom Holland gave to Collider, he gave some details on how Sony and Marvel are now heading with a collaborative mind with Spider-Man. He even pointed out that both the studios "may have found a way which is beneficial for both" and that "they love working with each other". He joked about how little he is involved in being just the actor who is "like a kid in the middle of it, between two parents during an argument".

Far From Home was not just a hit but a massive box-office blockbuster, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time. Given the amount of business these two studios can do combined with Spider-Man films is likely to keep them associated in the long run. Moreover, the involvement of Michael Keaton in Sony's Morbius, which will be a part of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters has sparked rumors that characters from both franchises (starting with Adrian Toomes) can cross over to either side to establish a broader inter-connectivity in MCU. Moreover, all the "multiverse speculations" and involvement of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will create endless opportunities for both Marvel and Sony to create more ventures centered around Holland's Spider-Man and other associated characters.

Though, Holland has stated that the third Spider-Man would officially end his contract with Marvel Studios; however, the actor won't take a heartbeat to make a comeback as the most successful character portrayal of his career. Marvel has already extended Chris Hemsworth's contract post Avengers: Endgame, so you can't really rule out the possibility for the same to happen with Holland.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film will feature Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, and Marisa Tomei reprising their roles from previous MCU films, while Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch will stretch the overall cast.