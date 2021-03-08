Spider-Man has been glimpsed in a new batch of set photos from the filming of upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. Production on the movie is currently underway, with actor Tom Holland once again slipping on the mask of the friendly neighbourhood web-slinger, with the suit looking very much like the new duds worn by the hero during the finale of 2019's globe-trotting outing Far From Home.

New #SpiderManNoWayHome set photos show off more of the suit pic.twitter.com/h2deMucxDD — MCU Spider-Man 🕸 (@SpiderMan_MCU_) March 7, 2021

Much like his mentor Tony Stark AKA Iron Man before him, the MCU's Peter Parker has worn a variety of different outfits throughout his various appearances, including an Iron Spider costume and an all-black stealth suit, with his suit at the end of Far From Home being designed by himself using Stark technology.

Following a series of delays due to the ongoing global situation, production on Spider-Man 3 is now well underway, and while specific plot details remain under wraps, it has since been revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will join Holland's Peter Parker on his latest adventure. The character is said to be taking on the mentor role previously held by Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, with the movie looking more and more likely to be following on from the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel and throwing Parker and his chums into the madness of the multiverse, with the newly revealed title adding ever more weight to that theory.

Rumors have been circulating for some time that Spider-Man: No Way Home will introduce various villains from previous Spider-Man franchises, with the likes of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe all rumored to be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus, Electro and The Green Goblin respectively. Despite push back, rumors continue to persist that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also make an appearance as their separate iterations of Spider-Man, assisting Holland on this convoluted adventure.

Spider-Man: Far from Home ends with Peter Parker being outed as Spider-Man, leaving the teenager in something of an awkward position. The return of the same suit suggests that events will pick up right after this cataclysmic event, with the movie no doubt tackling Parker's loss of anonymity. A new casting call has even added some credence to the idea that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will be brought in as Parker's lawyer at some stage, a theory that was further fuelled by reports that Cox had been seen on set and has now wrapped filming.

One thing however that Holland has not been shy about revealing is the sheer scope of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with the actor recently describing one action sequence as "the most impressive fight scene," he has ever seen in a superhero movie. "The film is incredibly ambitious, and I'm delighted to say that we're succeeding in making it," Holland said. "It's going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I've never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I'm really excited for audiences to see that."

Spider-Man: No Way Home was originally set for a release date of July 16, 2021, as part of the much-anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU. Due to the ongoing global circumstances, the entire Phase has been reshuffled, with Spider-Man: No Way Home now scheduled to swing into UK and US cinemas on December 17, 2021. This comes to us from Twitter user @SpiderMan_MCU_.