Sony has gotten creative with the Blu-ray marketing for Spider-Man: Far from Home. The studio decided to build a real Daily Bugle website, which features more of J.K. Simmons' J. Jonah Jameson character. Jameson is back in a new video where he trashes Spider-Man and touts Mysterio as the true hero in his typical loud and angry delivery. It's an effective piece of marketing, but it has many thinking of the future, now that Peter Parker's identity is out in the open and he's thought to be a villain.

The Daily Bugle site also features some articles, including one about the mysterious Night Monkey, who could also be seen as a threat. There's also Easter Eggs for fans to poke around to find, revealing a little more about Spider-Man: Far From Home. With that being said, there's no hints as to how Peter Parker will move forward in the upcoming third movie, which will be made without the help of the Marvel Studios.

Sony made the decision to go on without Marvel Studios back in August. The news sent shockwaves through the MCU fan base, which is still being felt now. The Spider-Man franchise is absolutely massive and Sony feels they can take it on by themselves, which may be the case. The whole ordeal has fans wondering how J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson will impact Peter Parker in the future without the help of Kevin Feige. For now, that is very much a mystery, but it looks like dark days are ahead for Parker, especially since he won't have any of his Marvel buddies to help him out.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now Sony's highest grossing movie of all time. The second installment quickly lived up to its hype and made over $1 billion at the box office. Obviously, the movie's success hinges on the efforts of both studios, but Sony feels they can do it without the Marvel Studios machine behind it. Regardless, fans are lucky that the working relationship happened in the first place and for as long as it did. For now, Sony is doing an excellent job promoting the Blu-ray release of Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home ends after a triumphant battle with Mysterio, only for Peter Parker to have the rug pulled from underneath him during the post-credits. Mysterio and J. Jonah Jameson have it out for Parker and the world believes he is a villain now. While we don't know any story specifics for the upcoming sequel, it will show a brand-new challenge for Tom Holland's Parker, who will more than likely have to go into hiding. But, who's going to help him out? We'll just have to wait and see. While we wait, you can head over to the Daily Bugle to find some Spider-Man: Far From Home Easter Eggs.