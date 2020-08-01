It's Aug. 1, so Marvel fans worldwide are celebrating 58 years of web slinging for National Spider-Man Day. The occasion honors the creation of the red-and-blue superhero, who was first introduced into Marvel Comics by the late Stan Lee in August 1962. After nearly six decades and with the superhero branching out across many mediums, Spider-Man is perhaps even more popular than ever, based on the immense fan appreciation shown for Spidey today on social media.

"58 years of my favorite superhero! Happy Spider-Man Day!!" tweets one fan. Many fans are also taking the occasion to honor their particular favorite Spider-Man actors, from Tobey Maguire to Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland and those who've voiced Spidey in animated movies and TV shows. Another kind tweet acknowledges all of the various Spidey actors by showing love for them all simultaneously, reading: "Happy Spider-Man Day everyone. Today is the day to celebrate the greatest superhero of all time. Everyone has their own opinions on different adaptations but I think all the actors played the character very well!!"

Spider-Man was co-created by Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, first appearing in the comic book Amazing Fantasy No. 15. The character has since spawned endless adaptations of his story, most often depicting him as a teenage photographer who becomes a superhero after acquiring superpowers from a radioactive spider bite. In addition to his amusing wisecracks, Spider-Man is also known for his ability to detect danger using his "Spidey sense," and for slinging his way through the city utilizing unique web-shooters resembling sticky spiderwebs.

Years before superhero movies became the most popular movies in Hollywood, Sam Raimi helped to lead the charge with the release of Spider-Man in 2002 with Tobey Maguire in the role of Peter Parker and Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane. Maguire would reprise the role in two sequels before Andrew Garfield took over in The Amazing Spider-Man, a total reboot that co-starred Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and was given a sequel of its own as well. Spider-Man has since moved on into the MCU with another new version portrayed by Tom Holland, who is signed on to reprise the role for another official Spider-Man movie set for a 2021 release.

We have seen Spider-Man find great success in animation as well. 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man with Shameik Moore voicing the role. Its unique story saw Miles' Spidey teaming up with other Spider-People from various alternate dimensions to save New York City from Kingpin. The film was tremendously successful with critics and viewers in addition to a strong performance at the box office, even winning Oscar and Golden Globe awards for Best Animated Feature. A sequel is currently in the works, along with at least one planned spin-off movie.

Needless to say, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is not going anywhere anytime soon. No matter which version of the Marvel superhero is your favorite, today is a day to celebrate for fans of the web-slinger, so pick your favorite Spider-Man comic book, television series, or movie to revisit today to honor the occasion. Happy 58 years of justice to Spider-Man! You can look at some of the tweets celebrating #NationalSpiderManDay below.

