Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have reportedly extended their Spider-Man deal. Both studios have a lot on tap for Tom Holland's Peter Parker, which includes Spider-Man 3. The highly anticipated sequel is currently filming in the Atlanta area and from the looks of the official casting and casting rumors, it appears that it is going to be a pivotal project for both studios as they move forward. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is splintering into what seems like a million different coexisting directions, while Sony is setting up what is believed to be a live-action Spider-Verse

According to a new report, Marvel Studios and Sony were able to allegedly extend their deal, which originally only had one more MCU movie for Tom Holland on deck. However, it is now believed that the young actor will appear in further MCU movies. As for what those future movies could be, that is unclear at the moment, though there are plenty of places for the character to show up, which even includes Disney+ shows.

Back in summer 2019, it looked like the deal between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had soured. Marvel Studios allegedly wanted to make all future Spider-Man projects a 50-50 split, but Sony was reportedly not into the idea. For a few months, it looked like Tom Holland would not appear in any future MCU projects, or have any of the Marvel Studios characters along with him in future projects. Thankfully, both studios were able to come to an agreement that brought Kevin Feige back as a producer on Spider-Man 3 and allowed Holland to appear in one more MCU project.

Back in September 2019, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said, "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it." Feige went to state, "Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold." This new report could be a reference to the aforementioned "surprises" that Feige spoke of over a year ago.

Official specifics about the deal have never been made public, which makes this latest deal extension report so interesting. Both studios have been able to keep a tight lid on their business deals, along with the plot of the upcoming Spider-Man 3, though Sony did have a massive data leak a few years ago. For right now, we're going to have to see how the future movies play out when it comes to including Tom Holland's Peter Parker, though it looks like Sony has a lot of plans, which could even include future MCU characters too. The new deal report comes to us from the DisInsider Podcast.