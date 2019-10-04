Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that Tom Holland played a major role in bringing Spider-Man back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It was reported earlier in the week that Holland was the driving force behind Sony and Marvel Studios reaching a new agreement. Fans were elated to learn that Holland's Peter Parker was coming back for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and an additional MCU project. They were even happier to learn about the young actor's work behind-the-scenes to help make it happen.

In a new interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Iger revealed how the new Sony and Marvel Studios deal was reached. As it turns out, the D23 Expo held in August was the turning point for a lot of people. Tom Holland addressed the crowd and said, "I love you 3000" and they went nuts. It was clear to everybody in the room how special Holland's bond is with the fans. Iger had this to say when asked if Holland really had a part in bringing the deal together.

"Miraculously. He was. We had an event called D23, and Tom was there because he's a voice in (Pixar's Onward). He said something on stage, and it was clear that fans wanted Tom back as Spider-Man, made by Marvel and our Marvel production team. And after D23, Tom reached out to folks who work for me and said, 'Can I please have Bob's e-mail address or phone number?' Of course, I'm very protected, so they were very careful. I said 'Sure, have him contact me,' and he did."

Tom Holland took matters into his own hands and highlighted how much the MCU fans love the character. "We spoke. And he basically made a - he cried on the phone, no, not really. But it was clear that he cared so much. And actually, we care about him," said Bob Iger. After Holland and Iger spoke on the phone, the Disney boss decided to make some calls of his own. He explains.

"I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen. So after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony, and I said, 'We have to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.' And we did. That's how it happened... Sometimes, when companies are negotiating with each other, they kinda forget that there are other folks out there."

Over the summer, Sony was taking over sole rights to Spider-Man and they were fully prepared to make a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home without the help of Marvel Studios. While some fans were on Sony's side, there were far more who were concerned about the quality control without Kevin Feige on board to help steer the ship a little. Venom may have been huge at the box office, but it was panned by fans and critics alike.

Thankfully, Tom Holland was able to get both studios to see just how important their partnership is for the Marvel fans from all over the world. Bob Iger made some powerful calls and Marvel Studios will get to play with Peter Parker a few more times before the new deal comes to an end. However, this time around, the fans will be prepared. You can watch the interview with Bob Iger below, thanks to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! YouTube channel. The Tom Holland talk starts at the 7:32 mark.

