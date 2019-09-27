Marvel Studios and Sony are officially collaborating on one more Spider-Man movie. Tom Holland decided to share his perfect response to the great news on social media and fans are even more happy now. Holland, who is usually known for revealing secrets, has been doing a really good job of keeping quiet about the Sony and Marvel Studios divorce. He and Kevin Feige talked about the separation during the D23 Expo and the young actor seemed to be holding out hope that a deal would still be made.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was happy for the time they were able to work out the Spider-Man deal, while Sony seemed confident to move on without Feige and crew. The deal seemed to be over and fans were not happy to see Tom Holland leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That has all changed now that a deal has officially been made to keep Spider-Man in the MCU for one more movie. Holland responded to the news by releasing a short clip from The Wolf of Wall Street where Leonardo DiCaprio shouts, "I'm not f*cking leaving!"

Tom Holland's response is right on the money. As of this writing, the video had over 1 million views and hundreds of replies, thanking Sony and Marvel Studios for reaching an agreement. In addition to the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, the deal also lets the MCU have Holland for another movie, which should have fans pretty happy. It's not clear why the deal was made, but it went down late last night, according to sources.

Marvel Studios will reportedly get roughly 25% of the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel profits, while keeping the merchandising and putting forth a chunk of change for production costs. "I am thrilled that Spidey's journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it," Kevin Feige said in a statement. Feige is on board as producer, along with Amy Pascal, who also released a statement and said, "Peter Parker's story took a dramatic turn in Far From Home and I could not be happier we will all be working together as we see where his journey goes."

In addition to all of the good news, Marvel Studios and Sony announced that the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will hit theaters on July 16th, 2021. This means 2021 is going to be a massive year for MCU fans since the sequel will be the fourth project hitting the big screen that year. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Thor: Love and Thunder are also releasing in 2021 and that's not even counting the Disney+ streaming service shows. You can check out Tom Holland's Instagram response to the good news below.