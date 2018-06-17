Earlier this week, Infinity War star Chris Pratt joked that Tom Holland spoiled Jurassic World 2 for him before he was able to read the script. Holland is friends with Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona from working on a previous movie and the director reportedly let the Spider-Man actor in on some of the plot for the upcoming sequel before filming began, which he relayed to Pratt. Chris Pratt then told the world, which saw Bayona poking some fun at Holland on social media and then resulted in the dead Spider-Man joke.

In reference to Chris Pratt revealing that Tom Holland had spoiled Jurassic World 2, J.A. Bayona took to Twitter to jokingly call Holland a "weasel" for letting secrets out. Holland responded by saying that he got excited and revealed that Marvel won't tell him anything anymore because of his reputation. Bayona the said, "Don't worry, man. I'm not telling anyone anything about Spider-Man 2..." After the events of Infinity War, the return of Peter Parker is going to be hard to explain, which Holland knows. Tom Holland had this to say in response.

"What do you mean Spider-Man 2? Didn't you see Avengers?"

Tom Holland is obviously joking around, but the death of Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War was a big deal, which is why he included the hashtag, "I don't wanna go." Peter Parker getting sick and turning to dust in Tony Stark's arms was one of the most emotional scenes in Marvel Cinematic Universe history and fans are still pretty sad about it. However, we know that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 is on the way, so Holland will be returning to the role in some form or fashion.

The upcoming Avengers 4 will reveal how Peter Parker comes back, but it's a mystery for the time being. There have been rumors of different time lines as well as time travel, so we'll just have to wait and see how Spidey comes back from the dust pan. Or, we could just wait for Tom Holland to spoil it for everybody, which could very well happen any day now. However, the Russo Brothers more than likely already thought of this and fed Holland a fake script or two, so he might not even really know.

Regardless, it's just fun to see Chris Pratt, J.A. Bayona, and Tom Holland have some fun with each other in such a public form. Now that Holland has gotten so much grief for his reputation as a spoiler, he might be stepping up to be more aware of what he's saying to people while filming and reshoots are occurring for Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 and Avengers 4. As Pratt said in a recent interview, Holland is starting to grow up, so some spoilers might be hard to come by this time around. You can check out the hilarious social media exchange below, thanks to J.A. Bayona's Twitter account.

That was supposed to be a secret, @TomHolland1996!! You're a weasel!! https://t.co/XHFXHZWcSA — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) June 15, 2018

I just got so excited. This is exactly why marvel won’t tell me the plots anymore. https://t.co/A9zszTFNDz — Tom Holland (@TomHolland1996) June 15, 2018

Don't worry, man. I'm not telling anyone anything about Spider-Man 2... https://t.co/3cadTNU1f4 — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) June 15, 2018