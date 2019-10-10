Disney is reportedly looking to shell out a lot of money to buy Spider-Man from Sony. Tom Holland's Peter Parker was nearly the sole property of Sony over the summer. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were upset to hear that Sony and Marvel Studios had failed to come up with an agreement to keep working together. The deal was unprecedented to begin with; Two rival studios sharing one of the biggest superheroes in history. However, it worked really well for all parties involved, until Sony wanted full control.

Tom Holland was able to step in after the D23 Expo this year and convinced Disney CEO Bob Iger to get the ball rolling for a deal with Sony. Thanks to Holland's extra work and the support of MCU fans, Spider-Man is back with both studios for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel and an unknown upcoming MCU movie. Now, it appears Disney wants full control and is willing to pay Sony up to $5 billion for Peter Parker.

The news comes from Mikey Sutton, who is reportedly pretty accurate when it comes to leaks in regard to the MCU. No other information has been given, but it is believed Disney and Marvel Studios want Tom Holland and Brie Larson to lead the MCU into the future. This has led to speculation that Holland's Spider-Man could be the new leader of the Avengers, which is also unconfirmed at this time. It's important to note that Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment for $4.24 billion in 2009, which included a lot more characters than just one.

If the Spider-Man craze continues, Disney and Marvel Studios could, in theory, have their investment money back in a relatively short amount of time, especially since all of their movies have been going over $1 billion lately. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the third highest grossing movie of the year thus far with $1.1 billion in global ticket sales. If proven to be true, Marvel Studios may be looking to get more than just Peter Parker into their control. Regardless, it's a very interesting rumor that will more than likely have a lot of MCU fans thinking about a possible future.

Would it be wise of Sony to sell Spider-Man? The studio just fell into making some major money with the franchise and they undoubtedly hold all of the cards. They stand to make a killing, but their track record with standalone Marvel movies hasn't been so great lately. While Venom was a commercial success, it was universally panned by critics and fans. Those same fans are worried that the studio will squander Tom Holland's take on the iconic hero too. However, that has never stopped anyone from trying to make some quick money. $5 billion is a lot of cash and it might be enough for Sony to completely walk away from the franchise. Maybe Marvel would only take the live-action rights and leave the animated stuff to Sony. We'll just have to wait and see. The Geekosity Private Facebook page was the first to report the rumor.