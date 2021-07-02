For roughly a decade, Marvel fans were spoiled. We were getting multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released in theaters per year. But that hasn't been the case as of late. Spider-Man: Far from Home was released in theaters on July 2, 2019. That was exactly two years ago and it was also the last time that an MCU movie was released, marking by far the biggest gap between entries since the original Iron Man was released in 2008. Luckily, that is poised to change very soon.

2019 was a huge year for the MCU.Captain Marvel was released, bringing Brie Larson's Carol Danvers into the fold. It went on to become a massive hit earning more than $1 billion at the box office. Then Avengers: Endgame followed, picking up in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War. It was the conclusion of more than a decade's worth of storytelling, turning into a global pop culture event the likes of which we've never seen. It, at least for a brief moment, became the highest-grossing movie in history.Avatar would later reclaim the crown.

Then, a few months later, we got Spider-Man: Far From Home. It brought in fan-favorite villain Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal and served as something of an epilogue to the events of Endgame. It too was a huge success. Tom Holland's second solo outing in the MCU became Sony's biggest movie ever at the box office, taking in $1.13 billion. The plan was to take a break for around nine months and then kick off phase 4 of the MCU with Black Widow. The world had other plans.

2020 brought with it the pandemic which decimated the movie business on all fronts. Productions were shut down. Movie theaters were closed for months on end. It was chaos with uncertainty looming around every corner. Virtually every big movie at every studio was delayed, Black Widow and the rest of the Phase 4 slate included. Now, finally, after years of waiting, Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo outing as Natasha Romanoff is set to be released next week. Well over a year after its originally intended release date. It will be released both in theaters and on Disney+ through Premier Access, which is a sign of just how much has changed since Far From Home graced our screens in the summer of 2019.

Fans won't have to wait nearly that long for an MCU movie again. Or at least not in the foreseeable future. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home are all arriving this year. 2022 will bring us Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Blade reboot and the new Fantastic Four movie are all on the way as well. Not to mention all of the MCU shows on Disney+ now. Needless to say, Disney and Marvel Studios intend to make up for lost time. Black Widow arrives on July 9 from Marvel.