Spider-Man: Far from Home will officially close out the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 3. It was widely believed for a long time that the upcoming Avengers: Endgame would close it out and the Spider-Man sequel would usher in Phase 4. However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has changed the plan after previously indicating he wanted Peter Parker to be the one to introduce the MCU's Phase 4, even though he's currently dead after the events of Infinity War.

In a new interview promoting Avengers: Endgame in Shanghai, Kevin Feige revealed the news. Feige was asked about Spider-Man: Far From Home and did his best to answer the question without giving anything away, which is something he is quite good at. With that being said, he did offer up a pretty interesting piece of news. He said, "It's the end of the third phase... You're the first one I've told that to." This is a lot different from what we've been told for the past year.

While it was believed Avengers: Endgame would close out the MCU's Phase 3, it actually makes a bit more sense to have Spider-Man: Far From Home take that honor instead. The sequel reportedly takes place minutes after the events of Endgame, which almost makes it a continuation in itself. Thanos will more than likely be defeated by the end of his battle with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but there is still going to be a lot of explaining to do and Far From Home just might offer up some final Phase 3 answers while wrapping up eleven years-worth of MCU storytelling.

This makes MCU Phase 4 even more of a mystery than it already was. Fans thought they had a pretty good grasp of the future with Spider-Man: Far From Home leading the charge. Now, it looks like The Eternals, Black Widow, and possibly Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the start of a new era. After sitting out last year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios will return this year and they're going to have a lot of explaining to do about Kevin Feige's latest reveal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was originally slated to hit theaters on July 5th, but the studio decided earlier this week to move the release date up three day to July 2nd. This will give the sequel a prime position to take over the holiday box office, which it would have done on its original release date. For now, MCU fans have their eyes set on Avengers: Endgame, which hits theaters next week and should provide some answers as to how Peter Parker is able to come back from the dustbin and star in his standalone movie this summer. Too bad Tom Holland isn't out doing press at the moment because he would probably give us some much needed answers. You can check out the interview with Kevin Feige below, thanks to the Large Cong Movies YouTube channel.