Spider-Man: Far from Home will be Sony's highest grossing movie of all time by the end of this weekend. As of this writing, the sequel is expected to hit $376 million domestically and $733 million globally by Sunday, giving it a grand total of $1.109 billion. This will be enough to knock out Skyfall, which previously held the record at $1.108 billion. This is great news for the studio and for fans, who were worried that the sequel might not even hit the $1 billion mark earlier this summer.

Spider-Man: Far From Home celebrated crossing the $1 billion mark at the box office a few weeks ago and has still been a consistent earner at the box office since it was released at the beginning of July, both domestically and internationally. The sequel is also the first movie not wholly-owned by Disney to reach the box office milestone this year. The movie had the benefit of following the immensely successful Avengers: Endgame, which is now the highest grossing movie of all time, and it had a good healthy early buzz from positive reviews.

In addition to becoming Sony's highest grossing movie of all time, Spider-Man: Far From Home also broke some other records. The studio wisely decided to get a head start on the July 4th box office week and switched the July 5th release date to July 2nd, which allowed for a healthy jump on the holiday week. The sequel was easily able to collect over $185 million in its first six days, setting a new six-day record opening for Sony, the top six-day start for a Spider-Man movie, and the best six-day debut for the July 4th holiday.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is also the highest grossing Spider-Man movie of all time. This will undoubtedly set up some major pressure for the third installment, which has yet to be officially announced at this time. With that being said, the movie sets up what will be a pretty intriguing third act with Peter Parker's world crumbling around him just as he was able to get everything going the way he had planned. It's going to be very interesting to see where the story goes from here and how the studio handles it along with the addition of new characters.

Sony and Marvel Studios have struck gold again and one has to wonder how long they will be able to keep this massive success going. Luckily, they have had the benefit of putting out movies that have been widely praised by fans of the comics and newcomers to the world of superhero movies. One of the common compliments that the movies receive is that you don't have to be an expert on everything to fully enjoy them. While they're all connected, they stand on their own quite well. Deadline was the first to report about the record breaking Spider-Man: Far From Home.