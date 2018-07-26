Numan Acar, who is expected to play the Chameleon in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far from Home sequel, may have accidentally confirmed that Cobie Smulders, who plays Maria Hill in the MCU, will be involved in the sequel in some capacity.

Acar posted a selfie of himself with a number of hashtags that included #cobiesmulders. He has since removed the hashtags from the post, but no mention of why he had chosen to do so. Samuel L. Jackson has also recently taken to Instagram on July 11 with a suspicious S.H.I.E.L.D post: "Back to the familiar, the comfortable, the lovably fierce..." Jackson's post said, likely referencing his role as Nick Fury.

What This Means for the MCU

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War we see both Hill and Fury fade into dust as they call on Captain Marvel. If the pair of characters are to return in Spider-Man: Far From Home after the events of the next Avengers movie, it can be assumed that S.H.I.E.L.D will have some impact in the next Spider-Man film, which could have significant implications for the cinematic universe.

The return of Nick Fury and Maria Hill would, at least in some part, signal the return of S.H.I.E.L.D. If S.H.I.E.L.D is to be rebuilt, it could mean that some of the original Avengers like Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Natasha Romanoff, Clint Barton and others could possibly be stepping down from their superhero roles to help rebuild S.H.I.E.L.D from the ground up in order to support the next generation of heroes with Peter Parker at the forefront.

Kevin Feige has hinted everywhere that the next Avengers film will be the final chapter for many of the original characters, and that Spider-Man will be one of the most important characters in Phase 4 of the MCU. Feige has also made it known that the events of the next Avengers film will influence the plot of Far From Home significantly.

In addition to Acar's possible characterization of Chameleon, Jake Gyllenhaal has been cast as Mysterio, and Michael Keaton will be reprising his role as Vulture. In the comics, all three villains have at some point joined forces against Spider-Man.

Under the banner of the Sinister Six or Sinister Twelve, Spider-Man has often found himself in need of assistance from members of S.H.I.E.L.D, when they become too powerful for Parker to handle on his own.

Phase 4

In Homecoming, Tony Stark had already hinted that he had hoped Parker would become better than he was. With the gift of the Iron Spider suit, a new band of villains, the return of Maria Hill and Nick Fury, and the inevitable conclusion of Stark's story (whatever that may be), we could be gearing up to see Spider-Man take over Iron Man's position in the Avengers.

It is also worth mentioning that, while we may be losing Captain America in the next Avengers film, we are gaining Captain Marvel, who could very well take over Captain America's role in the next generation of Marvel films.