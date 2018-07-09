Comedian J.B. Smoove has been cast in an undisclosed role that is said to be a key lead part in Spider-Man: Far from Home. J.B. Smoove is arguably best known for his role as Leon in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. As of this writing, Smoove is the first new role to be announced for the sequel after reports of Jake Gyllenhaal joining the cast as villain Mysterio. Gyllenhaal's involvement in Spider-Man: Far From Home has yet to be confirmed by the actor or the studio.

Filming for Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently underway in London. Leaked pictures from the set have shown off Tom Holland as Peter Parker, but there have not been any shots of the actor in his web slinging costume. With the addition of J.B. Smoove, we could end up seeing a lot more comic relief this time around, unless he's playing a serious role, which is pretty hard to imagine if you've ever seen or heard an interview with the hysterical comedian. Smoove is a bit of a wild card, so it will be very interesting to see what he brings to the table in the highly anticipated sequel.

J.B. Smoove joins the Spider-Man: Far From Home cast that includes returning stars Tom Holland, Zendaya as M.J., Marisa Tomei as Aunt May and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Michael Keaton is also reportedly reprising his role as Vulture and Jon Watts returns to direct the sequel. As to who his character will be, many assume that Smoove will be taking on the role of a teacher, which is a role that the comedian can definitely pull off. However, Smoove's role could be for something completely different. We'll just have to wait and see what he's up to.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will reportedly take place after the events of Avengers 4 in Europe during a school trip. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently stated that it was like a "summer vacation-style film." Other than that, not much else is clear about what we'll see when the film hits theaters next summer. Now that the sequel is filming, we will more than likely get some new details in the weeks and months to come. As previously noted, we're still waiting for confirmation to see if Jake Gyllenhaal has officially joined the cast as Mysterio.

The addition of J.B. Smoove to Spider-Man: Far From Home is an intriguing choice. On Curb Your Enthusiasm, the comedian often adlibs his dialogue with star Larry David, providing hilarious interactions. There more than likely won't be too much room for improvisation on the set of the Sony Marvel project, but it could mean that we get to see Smoove branch out and get into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we wait to figure exactly who J.B. Smoove will be playing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, you can check out the original report from Deadline.