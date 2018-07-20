The cast of Spider-Man: Far from Home took some time off to attend the recent Lovebox Festival in Gunnersbury Park, London. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalan and Tony Revolori are all featured in the photo and it looks like they're all having a blast. Production on the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming officially started a few weeks back and since then, we've seen some leaked videos and images from the East London set. However, we've yet to get any confirmation about who will be playing Mysterio in the movie.

The picture of the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home was taken last week, so there's no telling where they're at now. This could be important because Scorpion actor Michael Mando has been teasing some possible news about the sequel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. Mando posted the mid-credits scene from Homecoming, which features his Scorpion character and Michael Keaton's Vulture speaking to each other while they're in prison. Mando captioned the video by saying, "Gee, I hope Spider-Man will show up," with some pretty intriguing hashtags including, Comic-Con 2018.

Will the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home attend this year's Comic-Con? It seems highly unlikely that they will, but you never know what Sony and Marvel has up their sleeves. At the very least, Michael Mando could just be teasing that an announcement about the film will be made and fans are hoping that at the very least, we'll learn if Jake Gyllenhaal is going to play Mysterio or not. That would be a pretty big scoop for those in attendance for San Diego Comic-Con this year. However, nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Regardless if any news about Spider-Man: Far From Home is announced, Marvel fans are just happy to know that Tom Holland is back in action as Peter Parker after the events of Infinity War. While we all know that he's coming back, the mystery surrounding Avengers 4 and the way that he is able to come back is starting to drive some hardcore Marvel Cinematic Universe devotees slightly mad. There are a ton of fan-theories floating around out there, but many are waiting for Holland to spill the beans before the movie opens in theaters next May.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters next July, only a few months after the release of Avengers 4. It has been reported that Far From Home takes place only a few weeks after the fourth Avengers film, so it will be very interesting to see how the Russo Brothers were able to tie everything together. It will also be interesting to see how Marvel Studios is able to pull off the promotional campaign for Avengers 4 and Spider-Man: Far From Home since they are linked so closely. We'll find out soon enough. While we wait for more news, you can check out the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home below, thanks to Marvel.