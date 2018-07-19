Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Michael Mando played Scorpion in the movie and he's teasing that Sony may be bringing Spider-Man: Far from Home to the annual San Diego Comic-Con. Mando's Scorpion wasn't the main villain in Homecoming, but Peter Parker did have to fight him and the villain's future is teased during a mid-credits scene with Michael Keaton while the two villains were behind bars. Keaton played Vulture in the film, who was the main antagonist for Spidey, and it has been heavily rumored that he will be returning for the sequel. Could Keaton and Mando be on hand to announce a new antagonist for Spider-Man: Far From Home at Comic-Con?

Michael Mando was already attending this year's Comic-Con as a part of the Better Call Saul promotion of Season 4 today. However, he posted an interesting tease on social media yesterday. Mando put the mid-credit scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming on Instagram with a caption that says, "Gee, I sure hope Spider-Man shows up." But that's not all. Mando goes on to hashtag San Diego Comic-Con, The Scorpion, Michael Keaton, and the Vulture. Sony's panel is on Friday night, which means that we could be getting a special announcement about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

It's a very interesting time for Michael Mando to be teasing something so big. Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in East London, so it is possible that some members of the cast could be attending Comic-Con in secret, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. All we have is Mando's teasing of a vague mid-credit scene and some intriguing hashtags. The mid-credit scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming hints at a return of the Scorpion for the sequel. It could be possible that we will get a villain reveal, since there has been no confirmation that Jake Gyllenhaal has joined the cast as the villainous Mysterio.

Mysterio is reportedly the big bad in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Jake Gyllenhaal and the studio have not publicly spoken about the role. Even if Tom Holland isn't in town for the convention, Michael Mando's hashtags hint more at the villainous side of the film. With that being said, Michael Keaton and Mando could be in town to announce the main villain for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which would make for a pretty awesome surprise at Sony's annual panel.

Again, nothing has been confirmed at this time about anything from Spider-Man: Far From Home at Comic-Con this year. But that doesn't mean that it can't happen. Michael Mando has to be hinting at something, why else would he post that video with all of the teases? The good news is that we'll find out tomorrow night if Mando was truly teasing something big or if he was just having some fun with Spider-Man fans. While we wait to see what the mysterious social media post is all about, you can check out Michael Mando's Instagram post below.