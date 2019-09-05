Peter Parker has an unorthodox way of getting his passport expedited. The scene in question is one of the deleted scenes from Spider-Man: Far from Home, which is included on the upcoming digital and Blu-ray releases as an 'Original Short'. Speaking of the home release, we now have the official release dates: the digital version arrives on September 17th and the Blu-ray edition comes out on October 1st. These release dates actually leaked a few weeks ago, but they were not confirmed until earlier this week.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home passport scene is featured in Sony's rerelease of the movie, which is in theaters now. Tom Holland's Peter Parker has a to-do list and getting his passport is high up on that list, but the line is incredibly long. So, taking a little influence from Tony Stark, Parker uses some technology, specifically a Spider-Bot, to make the process go a bit quicker. It's a humorous scene, though one can see why it was dropped from the final cut.

The passport scene is a part of the Original Short, which is included in the Spider-Man: Far From Home bonus features. In addition, there are alternate and extended scenes, gag reels, and further Easter Eggs. Other special features include Teachers' Travel Tips with Mr. Harrington and Mr. Dell and interviews with the cast and crew, along with a whole lot more. Fans definitely want to get their hands on this edition, especially since it looks like it will be the final time we see Tom Holland in a project connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's been an emotional rollercoaster for MCU fans over the past few weeks. The news of Tom Holland's Spider-Man reverting back to Sony has been huge news, possibly bigger than Marvel Studios and Sony ever imagined it would be. Apparently the two studios could not come to an agreement that would satisfy both ends to keep sharing Peter Parker on the big screen. Marvel Studios received a huge boost while being able to use the character in the MCU and Sony ended up with their highest grossing movie of all time, thanks to the mutual deal.

With that being said, there are still rumors about continuing talks to share Spider-Man in the future. With everything set up for a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, it would be nice to see at least one more movie with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's guiding hand to help the movie across the finish line. Only time will tell, but for now, it really doesn't look like that's going to happen unless some miracle deal is reached in the coming months. While we wait to find out, you can check out the latest deleted scene from the digital and Blu-ray release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, thanks to the Sony Pictures Entertainment YouTube channel.