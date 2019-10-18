Spider-Man: Far from Home may include an Avengers 5 Secret Wars Easter Egg. The movie is currently out on Blu-ray and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been putting it under the microscope. MCU fans know that the studio is fond of putting Easter Eggs in their movies, with some teasing the future of the franchise. Some of them are obvious to find, some take a lot of digging with prior background knowledge, and some are just a coincidence.

The latest potential Avengers 5 Secret Wars Easter Egg in Spider-Man: Far From Home comes from the fan community. The shot comes from the jet scene where Tom Holland's Peter Parker is looking at the different suits to choose from. There are five to choose from and they all look very familiar, except for the one on the far right. When compared to the PS4 skin of the Secret Wars suit, it looks pretty similar, leaving many to believe it's a nod to the upcoming Avengers 5.

The Russo Brothers have expressed interest in returning to the MCU for a Secret Wars movie and we all know how much they like working with Tom Holland. The crossover comic was first introduced in the 1980s and pit heroes and villains against each other for survival. However, Avengers 5 is not going to be hitting the big screen for quite some time, with the earliest estimate coming in at the end of Phase 5 in 2024. Holland is coming back for the Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel in 2021 and we now know that he'll be involved in one more future MCU project after that.

So, could we see Peter Parker kick off Avengers 5? It's possible, especially if the rumors circulating about Disney and Marvel Studios offering Sony $5 billion for the character are true. But as it stands, that doesn't seem likely. It seems more likely that Marvel Studios will look for a way to phase the character out at this particular point in time. Plus, the suit in Spider-Man: Far From Home might not even be the Secret Wars suit, since it also has a resemblance to the Armor Suit. Regardless, there's a lot that needs to happen before work on Avengers 5 begins.

MCU fans have been waiting for a Secret Wars movie and would be pretty happy to learn that Tom Holland will front it. Along with the Disney and Marvel Studios buying Spider-Man from Sony speculation, there are also rumored that they want Peter Parker to be the new leader of the Avengers alongside Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. This could happen, but there are a lot of things to consider and it really seems too good to be true at this time. While we wait to find out, you can see the image below, thanks to Reddit.