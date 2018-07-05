Spider-Man: Far from Home is currently in production and it's already being hailed as bigger and funnier than last year's Homecoming. There has been a lot of speculation about the sequel after the events of Infinity War, but it seems that it will continue to raise the bar, following suit with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Holland's first standalone adventure as the web slinger was a box office success and his performance in Avengers 3 was even better than what he accomplished in Homecoming, so it seems that Spider-Man: Far From Home will be stepping everything up even further.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ant-Man and the Wasp editor Dan Lebental was asked about the aforementioned movie as well as his future with the MCU. As it turns out, Lebental is working on Spider-Man: Far From Home as well. While he couldn't divulge much about the highly anticipated sequel, he did have some encouraging words for fans who are waiting for any information at all about Far From Home. Lebental had this to say.

"I can't say much about the new Spider Man, but I will offer up that it will be both grander in scale and even funnier than the last one. The rest of the story will have to wait."

While specific details about Spider-Man: Far From Home are being kept a secret, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the sequel is a "summer vacation-style film," which takes place in London. Additionally, there could also be further scenes shot in different European countries as well. However, the big question is how Peter Parker is going to come back from the conclusion of Infinity War.

There are many fan theories floating around about how the upcoming Avengers 4 will address and possibly reverse all of the deaths from Infinity War. Tom Holland's tear jerking performance with Robert Downey Jr. left a lasting impression on even the most coldhearted MCU fans, so his return is a big topic of discussion. While the Russo Brothers state that all of the deaths are final, we know that Holland will obviously be back for Spider-Man: Far From Home, leaving many fans to believe that time travel or even alternate universes or timelines will have a role in Avengers 4 and the return of our heroes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is all set to hit theaters on July 5th, 2019. Avengers 4 will premiere a few short months beforehand, which may throw a monkey wrench into the promotional campaign for Spidey's second standalone movie. At the very least, the promotional material leading up to Spider-Man: Far From Home will have to be pretty cryptic to not interfere with Avengers 4. Regardless, Marvel Studios will find a way to make it all work out and we know that we can expect an even bigger and funnier sequel this time around. You can read the rest of the interview with Dan Lebental at The Hollywood Reporter.