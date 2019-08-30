The Spider-Man: Far from Home extended cut is now out in theaters. Sony has rereleased the highly successful sequel with roughly four minutes of new footage not shown in the original cut. The idea of releasing a movie back into theaters with bonus content is not a new phenomenon. Marvel Studios just did the same thing in July with Avengers: Endgame, which served two purposes. First and foremost, it helped to get the movie one step closer to becoming the highest grossing movie of all time. Secondly, it served as a way to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Most of the new footage shown in the extended cut of Spider-Man: Far From Home is taken from Peter Parker's to-do list. Peter tells his best buddy Ned that he has to take down the Manfredi crime family and declines Ned's offer for help. We later see Tom Holland's Parker using a Spider-Bot in order to get his passport quicker and then see him at Delmar's Deli-Grocery picking up some last-minute essentials. Delmar then asks if he can come on the trip.

The main action sequence that has been promoted for the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut is the taking down of the Manfredi crime family. It adds a lot more action in the restaurant from what was originally shown in theaters, which is nice for hardcore fans. But, is this extra footage enough to get fans back in theaters to spend some extra money on seeing the movie for a second or third time? Ultimately, that's up to the fan to decide, but we'll find out on Sunday when the box office reports come in.

For now, there are some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are not happy about the Sony and Marvel Studios agreement coming to a close. This has created talks of a boycott of the Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut this weekend. It remains unclear if hardcore fans will really go through with the boycott, but social media seems to indicate that they are sticking to their guns. This is an unfortunate by-product of the recent news of Tom Holland's Spider-Man leaving the MCU.

It looks like Tom Holland is really leaving the MCU. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige talked about the situation last weekend at the D23 Expo and seemed to bring closure to the matter. Feige says he is happy that Marvel and Sony were able to share Spider-Man for as long as they have. And in the end, the studio boss is right. The deal was, and is still, unprecedented, and it allowed for both studios to flourish at the same time. Sony has their biggest movie of all time, thanks to Spider-Man: Far From Home and it's connection to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige. You can head over to Sony Pictures to get ticket info for the extended cut.