The rumors were indeed true: Spider-Man: Far from Home is returning to theaters with an extended cut. Reports recently surfaced suggesting that Sony was intending to try and further capitalize on what is now their highest-grossing movie ever by re-releasing the superhero sequel during Labor Day weekend. Now, the studio has confirmed the information and provided a few details about what to expect from the (slightly) extended cut.

Starting Thursday, August 29, ahead of the holiday weekend, an extended cut of the movie featuring approximately four additional minutes of a never-before-seen action sequence will be released in theaters in the U.S. and Canada. The new cut will also be available in IMAX and large formats in select locations. As for what this scene entails? Sony didn't dish out specifics, but previous reports suggested we would see a homemade video of Peter Parker getting ready for his trip to Europe. Though, the studio is specifically touting an action sequence, so it's hard to say really, for the time being.

Spider-Man: Far From Home recently passed the $1.110 billion at the global box office that it needed to beat Skyfall as the studio's biggest movie of all time. There are few other box office milestones legitimately in reach, but Marvel similarly re-released Avengers: Endgame in theaters with some bonus footage (albeit footage that served to disappoint many who turned up) with outstanding results. It was enough to help push it over the line to become the highest-grossing movie ever, overtaking James Cameron's Avatar.

The Homecoming sequel's North American opening at $185.06 million for the six-day holiday weekend was an all-time opening six-day record for Sony Pictures, the best-ever six-day opening for a Spider-Man movie and the best six-day opening for a movie launching over the Fourth of July holiday. On opening day, July 2, the Marvel Comics adaptation opened to the biggest Tuesday numbers of all time with $39.3 million. Spider-Man: Far From Home became the highest-grossing Spider-Man movie overseas and opened at #1 in 65 markets including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Point being, the Jon Watts-directed sequel has been a huge hit and, if you're Sony, why not try to add a little more icing on the cake?

It certainly doesn't hurt matters that critics and audiences alike responded very kindly to the second solo outing for Tom Holland's Peter Parker. The movie currently boasts a 90 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also didn't hurt having a beloved star like Jake Gyllenhaal on board as fan-favorite villain Mysterio, who many have been wanting to see on screen for some time. Plus, it had the added benefit of being something of an epilogue for Avengers: Endgame, which certainly put a little extra meat in seats. Those looking to catch Spider-Man: Far From Home with the additional footage added in by Sony Pictures can do so starting next week.