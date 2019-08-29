Two Spider-Man: Far from Home extended cut TV spots have arrived. Sony is putting the highly successful sequel back into theaters with some bonus footage for the long holiday weekend. The movie is now Sony Pictures' highest grossing release of all time. The re-release should help to generate some more income for the studio. They may be on their own from now on when it comes to releasing anything from the Spider-Man franchise after negotiations with Marvel Studios reportedly stalled last week.

These Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut teasers promise "new scenes and action sequences," and show off a few select moments in their short runtime. One scene teased is the one featuring Mr. Delmar (Hemky Madera) and Spider-Man's "restaurant-set battle against a New York mob family." There is apparently 4 minutes of brand-new footage inserted into the sequel and much of it will be available on the digital and Blu-ray editions when they go on sale. As for when the movie will hit the home market, it is believed the digital version will go on sale October 1st, though that has not been confirmed at this time.

As of this writing, Spider-Man: Far From Home is sitting at $1.1 billion at the global box office. The timing of the release may be a bit bittersweet for a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who are sad to see Tom Holland leaving. While there are a lot of MCU fans placing blame on Disney and Marvel Studios for allegedly being "too greedy," the brunt of the frustrations seems to be with Sony. It has been reported that the studio believes they can continue the success of Spider-Man without the help of Kevin Feige.

For now, the only ones who really know what's going on in regard to the Spider-Man franchise are Sony and Marvel Studios. Sony claims Kevin Feige is too busy to help because of how fast the MCU is continuing to grow and expand. Kevin Feige seems to just be grateful that they were able to share the character for as long as they have. Regardless, fans want answers and are hopping Tom Holland gets to stay in the MCU in the future, especially with the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home being planned right now.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home extended cut may be able to help out the sequel like it did for Avengers: Endgame. The difference here is that the Spider-Man movie was one of the main reasons fans wanted to see Endgame for a second or even third time. There was also the race to take down James Cameron's Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time. All Sony is really doing is offering up four more minutes of footage, which may or may not get some hardcore fans back into theaters over this holiday weekend. While we wait to find out, you can check out the trailer below, thanks to the Spider-Man: Far From Home Twitter account.

Celebrate the long weekend with the #SpiderManFarFromHome extended cut, in theaters everywhere including IMAX and additional large format: https://t.co/uWSFwjVzdQ 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/eytWQWpmy7 — Spider-Man: Far From Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 29, 2019