It looks like we're going to see yet another new Marvel movie trailer this week. Unfortunately, it's probably not going to be for Avengers 4. Instead, several reports indicate that the first Spider-Man: Far from Home teaser trailer will debut this week, likely on Saturday. Since Marvel Studios hasn't come out to confirm this news just yet, it should be regarded as a rumor for the time being, but one that may have some pretty major credibility to it.

Several journalists and fans sites have been teasing that it's going to be a big week for Marvel Studios. That started with the reveal of the new Captain Marvel trailer during Monday Night Football and, by several accounts, was going to continue with the release of the Avengers 4 trailer on Wednesday. However, since the funeral for George H.W. Bush is taking place on Wednesday, Marvel has reportedly decided to delay its release. Be it instead of, or originally in addition to, reporter Daniel RPK says the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer will now debut later this week.

"Trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming this week!"

It's worth noting that Brazil Comic Con is taking place this weekend, where the new trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters will debut. Could Marvel and Sony have something planned for their sequel to Homecoming as well? It's not hard to imagine. To further fuel the rumor, Jeremy Conrad, who runs the fan site MCU Cosmic, took to Twitter to hint that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be glimpsed in a trailer for his upcoming solo adventure before fans get a peek at Avengers 4, which is significant since the latter of the two movies comes out sooner.

"I wonder how mad people would be if they got their first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home before Avengers 4?"

Fans will, undoubtedly, have opinions about that. Especially since Peter Park was last seen as a pile of dust as the result of Thanos' very deadly finger snap at the end of Infinity War. Lastly, SlashFilm's Peter Sciretta specifically mentioned that "Saturday should be a good day, not for the Avengers but for an Avenger." That Avenger, it would seem, is Spider-Man, since Tony Stark officially made him an Avenger before their battle with Thanos.

What we know for sure is that Spider-Man: Far From Home will see the hero abroad in Europe taking on fan-favorite villain Mysterio, as played by Jake Gyllenhaal. Jon Watts, who helmed Homecoming, is back in the director's chair for the sequel, which is set to arrive in theaters on July 4, 2019. It will be the first MCU movie to hit theaters following Avengers 4, which arrives on May 3, 2019. Feel free to check out the updates from Daniel RPK's Twitter and the others as well below and, should the trailer make its way online this weekend, we'll be sure to bring it your way as soon as it's made available. Stay tuned.

Trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming THIS WEEK! 😲 — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 3, 2018

But Saturday should be a good day, not for the Avengers but for an Avenger. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 4, 2018