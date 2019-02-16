The Toy Fair is in full swing right now, with Funko unveiling some cool new toys for the first movie in Marvel's Phase 4 line-up. We get a look at the characters from Spider-Man: Far from Home. And they include a battle ready MJ with mace in had, ready to splatter some bad guys.

We're sure there won't be any brain bashing violence in the next Spider-Man sequel, but Zendaya sure looks like she could do some damage with her new weapon. MJ was shown off with some other cool new vinyl figures from Marvel's next Spidey adventure. Though, they're pretty much what you'd expect, and we don't even get to see Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, with helmet or not. He's probably being saved for the second wave.

Along with this reveal of MJ in her green army fatigue coat and sneakers, striking an action movie pose, we also get a look at two different Peter Parker's in his more traditional Spider-Man red, blue and black suit. One has him crouching, snapping a selfie. The other has him crawling up a wall, ready to shoot his webbing. We also get Spidey in his cool black stealth suit, which also comes in keychain style.

Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan is seen holding that big check from the trailers, right when he's about to seriously hit on Aunt May. There doesn't appear to be any Iron Man around for Spider-Man: Far From Home. Many speculate that Tony Stark has perished in Avengers: Endgame, though that's just one of the bigger rumors going around right now.

These Funko Pops! are freshly painted prototypes awaiting approval from the licensor. But they give us a pretty good idea of what to expect here in the coming months. The Zendaya toy was hand painted, and is presented as one of Funko's Women of Power. Though her initials are MJ, she isn't actually playing Mary Jane Watson, a character that may never be introduced on screen as part of the MCU.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker's relaxing European vacation takes an unexpected turn when Nick Fury suddenly shows up in his hotel room. Parker soon finds himself donning the Spider-Man suit to help Fury stop the evil Mysterio from wreaking havoc across the continent. Take a look at the pops below, direct from Funko's official Twitter. Then start saving those pennies, as there doesn't appear to be a dud in this particular collection, and you'll definitely want to get them all.

Check out the hand-painted sample of the MJ Pop! from Spider-Man: Far From Home!



What do you think, @Zendaya? #FunkoWomenOfPower — Funko (@OriginalFunko) February 16, 2019