Jake Gyllenhaal was spotted in London, England over the weekend, which has fueled further speculation that he'll be portraying the villain in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Gyllenhaal has been heavily rumored to be playing the big bad in the sequel since May, but there has not been any official confirmation from the actor or the studio. The sequel is currently filming in and around the London area, so seeing Jake Gyllenhaal on the street along with makeup designer Donald Mowat, could be a huge clue to his involvement.

Jake Gyllenhaal has worked with Donald Mowat over the years, but the makeup designer's name has not been brought up for Spider-Man: Far From Home at this time. Gyllenhaal and Mowat have worked together on five films in the past, including Stronger, Nocturnal Animals, Life, Nightcrawler, and Prisoners, which means that it wouldn't be out of the ordinary to see the makeup designer join the actor for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios/Sony sequel. It's also entirely possible that the Gyllenhaal spotting in London is just one big coincidence as well, but it's still pretty peculiar.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was recently asked about Jake Gyllenhaal's involvement with Spider-Man: Far From Home. He didn't elaborate, but said, "Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That's always fun." What that means is anybody's guess, but it's looking more and more likely that Gyllenhaal will be playing the villain in the sequel up against Tom Holland's Spider-Man. As for which character that he could be, the main rumor going around is that Gyllenhaal will by Mysterio, but there have been separate reports that state that he could be playing Hydro-Man.

Plot details for Spider-Man: Far From Home are being kept under wraps for the time being, but there have been some pictures of the young cast on set and around the London area since the production started earlier this month. Kevin Feige has teased that the project is like a summer vacation movie, which doesn't really add to the plot. However, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans believe that it's only a matter of time before Tom Holland accidentally lets something leak about the film.

If Jake Gyllenhaal is confirmed for Spider-Man: Far From Home, an announcement will more than likely be made in the next few days since the actor has been spotted near the set. Sony and Marvel Studios will probably let Tom Holland "accidentally leak" the news on social media as a way to drum up some press for the sequel, which really doesn't need any more free promotion at this point. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next July and will be the first movie in Phase 4 of the MCU, which is a pretty big deal. We will also have learned how Peter Parker comes back from being turned to dust by that point as well. There's a lot to be excited about in the world of Spider-Man. You can check out the picture of Jake Gyllenhaal in London below, thanks to the Jake Gyllenhaal Daily Instagram page.