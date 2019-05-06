Marvel and Sony unleashed a brand new trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home today and it came with some very major reveals. Not the least of which has to do with potentially expanding the breadth and scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. It would appear this isn't just going to be a simple little vacation in Europe for Peter Parker, as he's going to be taking on multiple bad guys and diving headfirst into the multiverse.

Warning: this post will contain huge spoilers for Avengers: Endgame. Turn back now, those who haven't seen it yet. It was said by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo last week that the official spoiler ban would lift today. It just so happens that wasn't an arbitrary thing, as this new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is littered with them. Tom Holland, who plays the titular hero, did record a little warning that plays in front of the trailer, but it's clear that it's now virtually impossible to properly market this movie without addressing its connections to the latest Avengers movie. And that's possibly how this whole multiverse business comes into play.

At one point in the new Far from Home trailer, Nick Fury is introducing Peter Parker to Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. This comes after Fury interrupts Peter's vacation in order to recruit him for a mission. No rest for Earth's mightiest heroes, unfortunately. They're setting Mysterio, aka Quentin Beck, up as an ally here, as opposed to a villain, as he is in the world of Marvel Comics. Fury then explains that Beck isn't exactly from around here when he says this universe shattering line.

"Beck is from Earth. Just not ours. The snap tore a hole in our dimension."

To this, Peter, in total surprise, responds with, "So, you're saying there is a multiverse?" That would, on the surface at least, seem to be the case. Not only did Thanos snap half of all life out of existence in Infinity War, but Hulk undid that snap in Avengers: Endgame with his very own snap, utilizing the Infinity Stones. Tony Stark also gave his life to defeat Thanos and his army with yet another snap. These are the most powerful objects in the universe. It's easy to see how several snaps like that could have a ripple effect. Such as opening a hole in the multiverse, allowing Mysterio to make his way to our Earth. But is there more, or to be more accurate less, going on here?

Granted, The Ancient One did set up time ripples and alternate branches of reality in Avengers: Endgame. So the multiverse thing seems possible. However, Mysterio, as mentioned, is a villain in the comics. Interestingly, he doesn't have any actual superpowers. What Mysterio does have is a big bag of tricks as the world's greatest master of illusion. Is it possible that he's so good at his craft that he's pulling some serious wool over everyone's eyes? Is this multiverse stuff all grand illusion? If they stay true to the character, it can't be totally ruled out. But to what end? And for what purpose? Answers to those questions will most certainly have to wait.

The multiverse would mean that multiple versions of Earth exist in multiple dimensions. This concept has existed in the comics for decades. Should it actually be brought into the MCU in this movie, it could mean big things. This idea was explored a great deal in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and audiences seemed quite responsive. Who knows? Maybe this is how we get a live-action version of Miles Morales. Either way, it seems like this is going to be a grand, twisty adventure.