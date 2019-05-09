Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home. However, after months of speculation, it was finally revealed that Gyllenhaal is tackling the villain with a twist. So far, all of the promotional material for the movie has set him out to be an ally of Peter Parker and S.H.I.E.L.D. This has now been addressed by Far From Home director Jon Watts, along with some of the wardrobe decisions for the mysterious character that helped to shape him without having to wear the fishbowl all of the time.

Anyone who has read the Spider-Man comics knows Mysterio by his huge iconic fishbowl helmet. However, the character couldn't have that on the entire movie, which proved to be a challenge in the design department to keep Jake Gyllenhaal's costume looking unique. It appears it may have taken more time than initially thought. Jon Watts explains.

"We tried a couple different things, but the second you take the fishbowl away, it's not Mysterio. That just sort of became one of the key visual concepts that makes him Mysterio. But in terms of how to actually execute that in a way that still looks cool, that took some (research and development)."

As for whether or not Mysterio is a villain in Spider-Man: Far From Home, that is still a mystery. The promotional material has he and Peter Parker on the same side going up against the Elementals with the help of Nick Fury. As for this decision, Jon Watts takes it back to the source material. He had this to say.

"Mysterio enters the comic as a hero. So, I always took it right back to the source material and what made that character exciting initially."

In the comics, Mysterio ends up framing Spider-Man for robbing a bank, so we just might see a tease into his true nature when Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this summer. Whatever the case may be, this isn't going to be as cut and dry as a good guy ending up as the bad guy the whole time. Marvel Studios and Sony certainly have some tricks up their sleeves for the future of Mysterio. Jon Watts had this to say about choosing Mysterio for the sequel.

"Of the big, iconic villains, Mysterio was the one who jumped to the top. Because of who he is, what he may-or-may-not be able to do, it's really opened up a lot of possibilities for the kind of story we can tell with him. So, it was pretty clear Mysterio would make a good addition for the universe."

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be in theaters on July 2nd, three days ahead of its original release date to capture more of the summer holiday box office weekend. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the sequel really doesn't need any help at the box office, as fans are interested to see where the MCU is going now that we know about the multiverse. You can read the rest of the interview with Jon Watts over at Comic Book.