Marvel Studios and Sony have released the full final Mysterio clip from the post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far from Home. The cat is out of the bag at this time and most fans should know by now that Peter Parker is in a bind. J. Jonah Jameson is back and the studios have created a new Daily Bugle website, along with a corresponding YouTube channel and they are really focusing on hitting the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hard with their own brand of fun fake news.

The doctored video begins with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio claiming that Spider-Man turned against him, ultimately killing him. We all know this was Mysterio's last (or was it?) illusion and it was a good one. In addition to framing Spider-Man, he also revealed the high schooler's secret identity, leaving Peter Parker with very few resources. You can read part of the Daily Bugle article on the subject below.

"He was not born on Earth - at least, not our Earth - but he gave his life protecting it and this video is all the proof we need. If only the people weren't fed such lies about him. If only the so-called superhero charged with helping him didn't betray him instead. As authorities no doubt begin their search for the murderer known as Spider-Man, the Bugle wants to take a moment to thank Mysterio, A.K.A. Quentin Beck for the little time we had with this magnificent hero. Yes, but it was not to be. The final Elemental attack, which touched down in London, presented Mysterio's ultimate challenge. The exclusive video provided to the Bugle is evidence he was stabbed directly in the back by the hero he believed to be his friend: that masked menace, Spider-Man."

J. Jonah Jameson is out to get Peter Parker and he wants blood for "killing" Mysterio. This was one of the best cliffhangers to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it's a good thing Sony and Marvel Studios were able to make a new deal. So, will Mysterio really make it to the next movie? It is a possibility now that all of the chess pieces are back where they're supposed to be behind-the-scenes. Marvel Studios producer Eric Carroll had this to say about choosing Mysterio for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"We wanted to find our 'in' and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange. We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal... and we're hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they've already got this really personal relationship."

Spider-Man: Far From Home has some pretty impressive twists even after we already knew Mysterio was going to be the villain in the end. It was good storytelling that relied on the betrayal becoming very real. Even though MCU fans knew the deal, it was the way that Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal played their respective parts. However, not many were expecting Quentin Beck to go as far has he did to get Peter Parker after his plan backfired.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland had a great time making Spider-Man: Far From Home, so one could easily see them getting back together again in the near future. As to whether or not Mysterio will return in the threequel, that is obviously unknown. With that being said, Marvel Studios and Sony are setting the villain up to be a big part of the next movie, at least in spirit. The Mysterio doctored footage was provided to us by the The Daily Bugle YouTube channel.