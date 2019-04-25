A new Spider-Man: Far from Home image provides fans with their best look at Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio yet. Avengers: Endgame is on the minds of all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans at the moment, but that will all change for most after they see the movie this weekend. From there, the hype machine will move over to Far From Home, which hits theaters this summer. Thankfully, we have a little bit of extra information about the upcoming sequel before we wait a few months to see it in theaters.

In the latest look at Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland's Peter Parker can be seen shaking hands with Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio, who director Jon Watts describes as "like the cool uncle." The director did not go into specifics, but he did confirm Peter will be going up against the Elementals after Nick Fury tracks him down abroad and delivers him the Stealth Suit. Mysterio is described as a powerful magician and not a villain, so the studio is still trying to see how long that will last.

Tom Holland says he was ecstatic to learn he was going to be working with Jake Gyllenhaal on Spider-Man: Far From Home. Holland has been pretty lucky in finding talented actors and actresses to work with at the young age of 22. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has paired him with some pretty huge talents, including Samuel L. Jackson, who also works with him in the sequel. Holland had this to say about working with Gyllenhaal.

"If you look at any interview I've ever done prior to this movie and someone asked me, 'Who would you work with if you could work with any actor?' I would've said Jake Gyllenhaal... And when I found out it was him, I was stoked, but also really nervous. But Jake absolutely was more than I ever could have expected."

With the promotional campaign for Spider-Man: Far From Home about to begin, there have been some interesting new soda tie-ins. In addition to the regular flavored Dr. Pepper promoting the movie, there is a limited edition Dark Berry flavor with Mysterio's head on the can. It is a limited edition flavor, which is set to hit shelves on May 1st. It's not clear at this time how many cans of the limited edition thirst quencher will be available.

Spider-Man: Far From Home was originally going to hit theaters on July 5th, but Marvel Studios just announced the release date has been moved up to July 2nd to get a head start on the 4th of July holiday weekend box office traffic. Much like Avengers: Endgame, the sequel really doesn't need a whole lot of promotion, which gives fans a chance to try a new flavor of Dr. Pepper, so it's really a win/win type of situation going on here. You can check out the new Dr. Pepper can and Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio below, thanks to Entertainment Weekly.

