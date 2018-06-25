Don't get too excited about the prospect of seeing Jake Gyllenhaal in the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. We reported last month that Gyllenhaal was set to play the beloved Spider-Man villain Mysterio in the upcoming sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stepped in to clarify that the actor has not yet been confirmed for Spider-Man 2 just yet.

During a recent interview for the upcoming release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kevin Feige was asked about Jake Gyllenhaal being in the sequel, which we recently learned is titled Spider-Man: Far From Home. Feige clarified that his casting has not yet been confirmed. Though, that doesn't mean he won't be in the movie, just that Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed it yet, or perhaps that Gyllenhaal hasn't signed on the dotted line. Moving away from that subject directly, Feige did elaborate a bit on the sequel's title. Here's what he had to say.

"Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That's always fun. We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of 'home' is a word that has dual meanings we'd like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings."

Kevin Feige previously revealed that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will be traveling abroad in the sequel, which brings something new to the franchise. The idea of Mysterio, a villain fans have wanted to see on the big screen for a long time, also represents a new kind of bad guy, not to mention an actor like Jake Gyllenhaal possibly portraying him. Let's just hope Marvel actually makes this happen and that Feige is just playing things a bit coy. The man in charge of the MCU also talked a bit about what to expect from this movie.

"Much like [Ant-Man and The Wasp], there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we're shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie. The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that's what's fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there's a lot of fun stuff."

Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, returns to helm the follow-up. The movie is set to begin filming next month, so if they haven't already locked Jake Gyllenhaal down, they need to get that done or find someone else in a hurry. In addition to Mysterio being the main villain, it's been reported that Michael Keaton will return as Vulture, aka Adrian Toomes. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to arrive in theaters on July 5, 2019. This news comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.