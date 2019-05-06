The brand new Spider-Man: Far from Home trailer brought with it a great many things. Plenty of Avengers: Endgame spoilers, a bunch of emotional moments and lots of action. But one of the biggest and most crucial elements of the trailer is that it gives us a lot more of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio. This character has a long, storied history in the pages of Marvel Comics and his relationship to Spider-Man dates back decades. For those who maybe don't know the character quite as well, we're here to breakdown Mysterio and, as a result, explain why he's so important to the movie.

First, the basics. Mysterio debuted in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man in issue #13 back in 1964. The character was co-created by the iconic duo of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. He's generally portrayed with a large, dome "fishbowl" helmet and green suit with a purple cape, much like we've seen in the movie's trailers so far. The first story to feature the character involved Spider-Man, at least a person that everyone thought was Spider-Man, robbing a bank, or so it seemed. As it just so happens, this imposter was none other than Mysterio, aka Quentin Beck, who pulled this one over on everyone through his mastery of illusion. His ruse was so convincing that Peter Parker was wondering if he was actually doing bad deeds in his sleep.

That leads us to the ever-important question of, who is Mysterio? As mentioned, the man under the fishbowl helmet is named Quentin Beck. Others have held the title of Mysterio over the years, however, it's confirmed in the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer that we're dealing with Beck and he's predominantly been the man most associated with the character over the years. So, for our purposes, we're going to focus on him. Quentin Beck started his life as a special effects artist. Underappreciated in his field, the man moved on and refocused his efforts, bent on becoming a supervillain instead.

Quentin Beck isn't just any old special effects artist. His skills are unparalleled and he's honed his craft in order to become a full-on master of illusion. Beck doesn't actually possess any superpowers. He's capable of such great manipulation through his background that he manages to fool heroes such as Spider-Man in the process. Once Beck became Mysterio, he remained a villain in the Spider-Man comics and is still active in that world to this day. He occasionally has crossed over with other heroes. He notably had a big role in Kevin Smith's run on Daredevil in 1998, and he also has a grizzly role to play in the Old Man Logan storyline. Not to give too much away, but Mysterio essentially convinces Wolverine to murder a whole bunch of his friends via the art of illusion. Again, he's good at this stuff.

Other notable accomplishments for Mysterio include being a key member of the villain team, the Sinister Six. This team has united, with various members over the years, over their shared hatred of Spider-Man. They always fail to take him down, but it has more to do with clashes between members of the group than it does their inability to do so. It's also important to note that Quentin Beck was revealed to be Mysterio in both the Ultimate universe, a version of the Marvel universe adjacent to the main one we mostly know, where the /brian-michael-bendis-interview-spider-man-spider-verse-marvel/Miles Morales version of Spider-Man got his start, and the main Marvel universe. Beck had been using his inventions to traverse both universes, controlling a robot version of himself in the Ultimate universe. Yes, comic books get pretty crazy sometimes.

So what does all of this mean for Spider-Man: Far From Home? The trailer positions Mysterio as an ally to Nick Fury and Peter Parker. Fury also reveals in the latest footage that Quentin Beck is from a different version of Earth in the Multiverse. Thus, the concept of the multiverse may be introduced to the MCU in this movie. We stress may because, as has been a big point of emphasis with the character, Mysterio is a master of illusion and deception. It would not at all be surprising to find out that he's pulling a fast one on Peter, Fury and everyone else. But if the Multiverse does turn out to be real, it opens up a whole new world for Marvel, and will be able to introduce different actors as characters we've already met before in the MCU. It provides the ability to reboot without recreating the entire MCU from scratch.

So, this is all not to say that the multiverse won't be introduced in this movie. After all, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse successfully introduced the idea to the moviegoing masses. And it's been hinted that the animated movie is actually tied into the MCU. A sequel to Into the Spider-Verse could potentially feature Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker. Though, in that Oscar winning movie, the Multiverse rift was created by the hydron collider. Not the power stones. All of this taken into consideration, this is to say that everything may not be as it seems, and likely isn't what it seems, when Mysterio is about. Marvel brings Spider-Man: Far From Home to theaters on July 2.