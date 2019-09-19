Spider-Man: Far from Home nearly featured a pretty frightening vision scene involving some nasty gigantic spiders. The sequel already contains some pretty dark imagery, which was pretty surprising at times. The zombie version of Iron Man was definitely one of the darker elements of the movie, but most of Mysterio's power over Peter Parker was pretty messed up. Marvel Visual Development artist Henrik Tamm originally envisioned Tom Holland's Parker going up against some even more disturbing imaginary foes.

"Spiders vs Spidey! Exploratory concept painting of how Mysterio would use illusions to trap Peter," said Henrik Tamm in a caption of from one of his creepy unused images. Spider-Man: Far From Home nearly had Mysterio threatening Peter Parker with huge imaginary spiders. From the looks of Tamm's art, things were going to take a dark turn with Parker getting caught in a massive spider web. Each picture has a crazy amount of detail and one can easily imagine these scenes being incorporated into the sequel.

Henrik Tamm doesn't go into why they decided against the Mysterio spider elements, but in the end, Sony and Marvel Studios made the right choice. Mysterio's vision scenes are some of the best looking parts of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is a testament to the incredible work that went into the visual effects behind-the-scenes. As for the unsettling tone of some of these visions, things may end up getting darker for Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the near future. Sony has ended their partnership with Marvel Studios and plans to incorporate the superhero with Morbius the Living Vampire and the world of Venom.

Marvel fans have wanted to see Tom Holland and Tom Hardy join up on the big screen for a few years now. With Marvel Studios out of the picture, it appears that Sony intends to do just that, though many fans are worried about a lack of quality control with the absence of Kevin Feige. While Venom was a monster at the box office, fans and critics weren't really into the finished product and now there is worry that the same thing will happen in a sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Regardless, Sony is going to press on with the Spider-Man franchise. With that being said, Henrik Tamm's artwork proves that Spider-Man: Far From Home was almost a lot darker and more messed up, thanks to Mysterio. Sony seems intent on taking things to the darker side, so we may end up seeing some of that element embraced a lot more in the years to come. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio decides to do with one of the biggest superheroes in the world. While we wait to find out, you can check out Henrik Tamm's Instagram account for the unused Spider-Man: Far From Home spider art.