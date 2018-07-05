Doctor Strange won't be making an appearance in Spider-Man: Far from Home. Filming on the sequel to 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming just got underway and, while we know a few things about the plot of the movie, there are still a great many unknowns. For example, what other characters, if any, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe might we see pop up? We can't confirm anything on that front just yet, but we can definitely rule out the Sorcerer Supreme, thanks to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

The man in charge of the MCU has been promoting Ant-Man and the Wasp, which arrives in theaters this weekend. That means he's also been answering questions about anything and everything MCU related. During a recent interview, he was asked point blank about the possibility of Doctor Strange appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home and he answered with a blunt, definitive "no." He's usually not one to be so direct with these matters, but he went on to elaborate, saying he didn't want to get anyone's hopes up. Here's what he had to say.

"I could be coy about it but no... I don't wanna get people excited. But Benedict and Holland have liked the idea of working together."

Marvel's resident master of the mystic arts and the webslinger shared some memorable and very enjoyable screen time with one another in Avengers: Infinity War. Universe willing, despite how unlikely it may seem currently given the results of Thanos' brutal finger snap, we may also get to see them together again in Avengers 4 next year. The idea of seeing them together again seems like something fans would respond to and it's not hard to imagine a scenario in which Doctor Strange pops up to help Peter Parker, similar to how he aided Thor and Loki in Thor: Ragnarok.

Also, since Mysterio is going to be the main villain, likely to be played by Jake Gyllenhaal, the whole dynamic between two very different magic users could be very cool to see played out. Not only that, but there is precedent in the pages of Marvel Comics for the two heroes teaming up. Stephen Strange has appeared in several issues of The Amazing Spider-Man and they were the subject a one-off graphic novel published in 1992 titled The Way to Dusty Death.

For now, those who want to see Strange and Spidey doing hero business together may have to turn their attention to the world of Marvel Comics, thanks to Kevin Feige's comments. What we know for sure is that Jon Watts, who helmed Spider-Man: Homecoming to great success, is back in the director's chair for the sequel. It will be the first movie in Marvel's Phase 4, coming out just a couple of months after Avengers 4 on July 5, 2019. It's also expected that Michael Keaton will be back in some capacity as The Vulture. This news comes to us courtesy of Slash Film.