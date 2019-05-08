Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Scorpion on the big screen in Spider-Man: Far from Home. When Marvel Studios made a deal with Sony to allow for Spider-Man to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the decision was made to focus on villains we haven't seen in previous versions of the franchise. Shocker and Vulture, for example, appeared in Homecoming. Scorpion was also teed up, but we're not going to be seeing him show up, at least not anytime soon.

Sony and Marvel recently released a new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, which deals directly with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame and focuses heavily on Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio and The Elementals that they are teaming up to take down. They also introduce the concept of the multiverse, which has massive implications. It seems that Spidey, Nick Fury and the allegedly not-a-bad-guy Mysterio are going to have their hands full already. But it was hard not to wonder whether or not Scorpion was going to make an appearance, given what happened in the post-credit scene from Homecoming.

For those who may need a little refresher, actor Michael Mando played Mac Gargan, the man who goes on to become the classic Spidey villain known as Scorpion, in the previous movie. Most notably, he appeared in a post-credit scene alongside Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture. Both of them are in prison and Gargan grills Toomes for info regarding the hero's secret identity so that some of his friends on the outside can kill him. This clearly planted seeds for Scorpion in the future. However, during a recent interview from the set, producer Eric Carroll was asked whether or not the villain will appear in the upcoming sequel. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Yeah, we did tease the Scorpion. And he is not in this movie. Nor is Michael Mando playing him."

So there we have it. It was also recently confirmed that Michael Keaton's Vulture won't reappear, despite reports to the contrary. This movie will be focusing on massive lava and water creatures featured in the trailers. While they haven't been name-dropped officially just yet, there is much speculation that Hydro-Man and Molten Man are set to appear. Plus, Mysterio is historically a villain that deals in the art of illusion. So even though the trailers paint him as an ally from an alternate reality version of Earth, let's not get too ahead of ourselves on that one. Mysterio could be pulling a fast one on everybody.

With Scorpion waiting in the wings, along with the other villains being brought into the fold, it still seems like we could eventually build to a Sinister Six movie. Though, with Scorpion ruled out for this movie, that now feels a bit further away than it did before. Jon Watts returns to the director's chair after previously helming Homecoming. Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 2. This news was previously reported by Screen Rant.