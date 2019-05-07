Sorry, fans of bad guys in cool jackets, as it's been confirmed that Michael Keaton won't be returning as Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture, in Spider-Man: Far from Home. The Oscar-nominated actor joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the classic villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming and he brought his usual excellence to the role. That's why quite a few fans were looking forward to seeing him on screen again, in whatever capacity, in the upcoming sequel. Unfortunately, that's not going to happen.

It had been previously reported when rumors of Jake Gyllenhaal being eyed for the role of Mysterio were cropping up last year that Michael Keaton was slated to return as Vulture in this movie. However, director Jon Watts has stepped in to pour some cold water on the situation. During a recent interview, which saw Watts breaking down the recently released Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer, the director was asked point blank if Keaton or Laura Harrier, who played his daughter Liz, are going to be in the movie. Here's what he had to say.

"Keaton is not in the movie, and Laura is not in the movie."

That's a bummer on the one hand as seeing good actors do what they do best is always a treat. On the other hand, as anyone who has seen the latest trailer for the movie surely knows, there is already a whole lot going on. This will directly deal with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, introduce several very formidable foes, take the solo Spidey franchise to Europe and bring Mysterio into the fold, who apparently comes from another version of Earth. So, yes, we're dealing with the multiverse (assuming we take a known master of illusion and trickery at his word).

There are some interesting questions about Vulture that still need answering. He was set up as something of an ally to Peter Parker in the post-credit scene of Homecoming. So how will that play out in the future? More importantly, how long was his prison sentence exactly? We're now a handful of years in the future. Is he out? Also, how did the snaps in Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame effect prisoners in general? What happens when those prisoners were all snapped back into existence? And was Vulture one of them? Or did her survive the initial snap? We, sadly, don't have much in the way of answers at present.

With all of that in mind, bringing Vulture back would probably feel a bit like overcrowding. That's not to say the character can't come back at some point down that line, but sometime between when it was reported that Michael Keaton would return and when the movie was finished, the filmmakers decided the time wasn't right. But some might wonder, did the trailer give away too much if there aren't surprises such as Vulture or Liz waiting in the actual movie? Jon Watts doesn't think so.

"You know, for a trailer that has a lot of stuff in it, it's just really scratching the surface."

This is going to be the first movie to arrive after Avengers: Endgame, so it was always going to be shouldering a lot of responsibility. Marvel has set up an awful lot for this movie to accomplish. Can it stick the landing? Will Vulture be missed? Can Tom Holland's Peter Parker become the many Tony Stark always wanted him to be? Is Mysterio just out here playing everyone like a fiddle? Many questions, precious few answers for now. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2. Pre-sale tickets are available now. This news was first reported by Fandango.